Golden Minerals Completes Drill Program at its Yoquivo Gold-Silver District in Chihuahua, Mexico

Yoquivo covers a large, low-sulfidation epithermal vein system with limited historic production. The Company has identified four separate vein systems in which surface sampling has returned grades up to 4,050 g/t silver and 27.7 g/t gold from surface. See Golden Minerals’ press release dated Oct. 31, 2018 for details: AUMN Identifies High-Grade Veins at Yoqu i vo .

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed a 3,400-meter, 15-hole drill campaign at its Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale property in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Golden Minerals drilled approximately 3,400 meters in 15 core holes exploring the principal veins at Yoquivo. The drilling targeted the silver-gold Pertenencia, San Francisco and Esperanza vein systems to better understand the nature and distribution of the high-grade mineralization. The Company expects to be able to announce results from the drilling program within the next few months.

Warren Rehn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals, noted, "Yoquivo represents one piece of our longer-term strategy; namely, increasing shareholder value through continued exploration success that will build long-term company profitability. Meanwhile, we remain focused on achieving profitable near-term gold and silver production at Rodeo and Velardeña, with Rodeo slated to begin production in early 2021. We have been waiting for the right time to complete a drill program at Yoquivo to test its potential to host high-grade silver and gold mineralization, and we look forward to announcing results from this program."

Additionally, the Company has compiled historic drilling data from a program drilled in 2007 by West Timmins Resources that intersected multiple mineralized structures, including the following:

Hole ID Core length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) YO-07-01 0.7 2.18 289.0 YO-07-03 1.0 3.01 565.5 YO-07-03 0.6 1.61 262.0 YO-07-03 0.5 1.33 210.0 YO-07-05 1.15 2.66 101.0 YO-07-05 0.5 2.08 345.0

Table I: Summary drill results from 2007 Yoquivo drill program (compiled from West Timmins 2007 Internal summary report).¹