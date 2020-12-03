 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Echo Park, Its Latest Gated New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Echo Park, a new gated community situated in highly desirable Southwest Las Vegas just off Blue Diamond Road on South Durango Road. Community residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location, which is minutes away from Interstates 15 and 215 and the beautiful Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, a fitness-themed recreation area featuring bike paths, exercise stations, multi-use turf fields, shaded picnic facilities, an outdoor climbing experience, meditation garden, 1.5-mile walking trail and sports wall for racquetball, soccer and other sports. The community is also a short drive to Red Rock Canyon and Downtown Summerlin.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Echo Park, its latest gated new-home community in popular Southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Echo Park showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Echo Park’s convenient location provides easy access to Interstates 15 and 215 for a quick commute to the Las Vegas Strip and area employers,” said Brian Kunec, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new community is also close to schools, a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment, and outdoor recreation at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, Exploration Peak Park and Red Rock Canyon. As with other KB Home communities, Echo Park provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Echo Park sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $310,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

