 

Kevingston Increases Investment in Kornit Digital Systems, Installs Kornit Presto S to Supplement Thriving Direct-to-Garment Production

Argentinian apparel brand builds upon efficient just-in-time DTG production model, with focus on expanding catalog and minimizing overstock

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced Buenos Aires, Argentina-based Kevingston is implementing the Kornit Presto S system for single-step, roll-to-roll direct-to-fabric printing. This installation, which empowers the apparel and accessories brand to create a broad range of pieces using a single-step system and set of eco-friendly Kornit NeoPigment inks, follows Kevingston’s success in deploying the Kornit Avalanche HD6 system for efficient, on-demand direct-to-garment (DTG) production.

Since establishing its first retail store in 1989, Kevingston has grown its men’s, women’s, and children’s lines of traditional apparel and accessories inspired by Argentine Polo and Rugby, becoming a widely recognized brand that now claims 140 stores in Argentina.

In recent years, younger consumers accustomed to web-based, “see now, buy now” shopping have increasingly diminished the effectiveness of traditional seasonal collections. As such, it’s become quite impossible to anticipate the most popular trends 18 months out, a development requiring agile technologies that can be adapted to serve new consumer demands in an instant. Kevingston cited this dynamic, and their aversion to producing inventory that would go unsold, in selecting Kornit’s best-in-class digital production technologies.

“Fast fashion is the key to the textile industry,” said Diego Sterman, Owner of Kevingston. “While we’ve been blessed to produce our apparel in close proximity to our retail stores, we also need to determine quickly which pieces are selling and which are not, and ensure we’re producing the popular items, with minimal lag between identifying the trend and acting on it. Kornit’s Avalanche system has been key to shrinking our overstocks and minimizing markdowns on shirts, and we can’t wait to expand that benefit to our wider product line with Kornit Presto S.”

Kornit’s technology has enabled Kevingston to experiment with bolder, more eye-catching designs, as well.

“With the digital technology, there’s less risk in trying more extraordinary, less conservative concepts,” added Sterman. “We can print as many or as few pieces as necessary, in a very short time, which keeps our inventory risks in check. That’s simply not possible with traditional screen printing, which requires considerably more time and labor to set up, and higher quantities to justify.”

“In today’s textile industry, traditional production cycles represent a direct path to obsolescence,” said Chuck Meyo, President of Kornit Digital Americas. “Brands like Kevingston demonstrate that both web-based and brick-and-mortar apparel retailers can keep up with consumer demands when they have the technology to identify those demands quickly, adapt on the fly to align production with those demands, and remain profitable by selling the pieces people want, rather than accumulating inventory by guessing. We’re proud to welcome Kevingston to the Kornit customer family, and look forward to supporting their growth through quick, efficient production on demand.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

Press contact
Carmen Deville Makover
Head of Global PR
carmen.makover@kornit.com


