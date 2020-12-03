 

Thermal Management in 2020 Highlights from IDTechEx

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal management is a critical consideration for many technologies and markets, from electric vehicle battery packs to data centers and 5G devices. Several news stories, announcements, trends and acquisitions in 2020 have highlighted the need for effective thermal management in these emerging technology areas. A huge market is opening for component and material suppliers in the thermal management arena. In 2020, we have seen several industries and material suppliers continue this trend to emphasizing thermal considerations in product design and material selection.

The trend towards liquid cooling has progressed into 2020 and we expect this to continue in the future. Source: IDTechEx, “Thermal Management for Electric Vehicles 2020-2030”, www.IDTechEx.com/TMEV

Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of the automotive industry; unfortunately, 2020 appears to have been the year of the EV recall due to battery fires. In China, 10,579 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) have been recalled due to fire hazards across 7 OEMs (January to October). General Motors has recalled 68,667 Chevrolet Bolts, telling owners not to park their cars near their house or in their garage for risk of fire. This has not just been limited to a few OEMs either. Contacts in the industry have revealed to IDTechEx that EVs will become safer than conventional vehicles, but currently, almost every OEM with an EV has had at least one serious fire-related incident. The causes of these fires have varied with contaminants in the cells being the cause in some cases and poor thermal design allowing batteries to overheat in others. Regardless of the root cause, the importance of preventing cell overheating and detection and containment of thermal runaway is a topic of growing importance.

EVs have several areas that require effective thermal management; their high voltage batteries, traction motors and power electronics all require a specific temperature range for optimal operation. How this is incorporated with the vehicles cabin climate control is also a crucial area. In recent years we have seen manufacturers of EVs transition away from cooling their batteries passively or with forced air towards water-glycol systems. In 2019, liquid-cooled batteries became the most popular form of battery cooling in electric vehicles, a trend we see continuing for 2020. Nissan has historically been one of the main proponents of air cooling in their EVs with the Leaf, however, the newly announced Ariya will utilize liquid cooling. Honda's first EV, the Honda e made first deliveries in 2020 with a liquid-cooled battery pack. 2020 was also Porsche's first full delivery year for the Taycan, utilizing an 800 V battery pack with a sophisticated liquid cooling system.

