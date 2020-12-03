Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Fleet Update – Extension of IVS Pinehurst

SINGAPORE, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or "Company" or “it” or “we” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced that the Company has agreed to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2015-built supramax drybulk vessel IVS Pinehurst for 11 to 13 months, starting from November 15, 2020. The Company has a further option to extend the charter for an additional 11 to 13 months and retains the existing purchase option to acquire the vessel at a fixed price in the future.

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 15 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers on the water with one chartered-in ultramax drybulk carrier under construction in Japan due to be delivered between 4Q 2020 and 1Q 2021. The tanker business, which operates under the brand “Unicorn Shipping” (“Unicorn”) includes a fleet of three medium range tankers and one small tanker. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

