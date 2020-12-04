 

Pretivm Board Appoints Tom Peregoodoff as a New Independent Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Tom Peregoodoff as an independent director of the Company.

“We will benefit from Tom’s extensive expertise across the mining sector. His knowledge and experience with geology, resource development and corporate transactions will complement our Board’s capabilities,” said Board Chair Richard O’Brien. “We look forward to his contributions to our continued growth and success.”

Mr. Peregoodoff has over 30 years of resource industry experience, much of it in greenfield and brownfield exploration and resource development. His last management position was President and CEO of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. where he led the company from the resource development phase through to the eventual sale to DeBeers Canada in 2018.

Prior to Peregrine Mr. Peregoodoff spent 18 years in several positions with the mining multinational BHP, culminating in his role as Vice President of Early Stage Exploration, with global responsibility for all early stage exploration across their commodity groups.

Mr. Peregoodoff also serves as a director of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Tempus Resources Limited of Perth, Australia. Mr. Peregoodoff holds a BSc. in Geophysics from the University of Calgary.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

Forward-Looking Information

Disclaimer

