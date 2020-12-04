 

Oma Savings Bank Plc Manager's Transactions - Jaana Sandström

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 DECEMBER 2020 15.30 P.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Jaana Sandström

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Sandström Jaana
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20201204134430_4
Transaction date: 2020-12-2
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details
(1) Volume: 250 Unit price: 9.18 EUR
(2) Volume: 365 Unit price: 9.20 EUR
(3) Volume: 585 Unit price: 9.20 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3) Volume: 1,200 Volume weighted average price: 9.19583 EUR


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further enquiries:
Pasi Sydänlammi, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 45 657 5506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


Oma Saastopankki Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oma Savings Bank Plc Manager's Transactions - Jaana Sandström OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 DECEMBER 2020 15.30 P.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Jaana Sandström Person subject to the notification requirements: Name: Sandström JaanaPosition: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc's Financial reporting and AGM in 2021
23.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Jarmo Salmi
18.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bonds as part of a bond program
16.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Jyrki Mäkynen
13.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Heli Korpinen
13.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Aila Hemminki
12.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Timo Kokkala
10.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc has started negotiations to merge two Savings Banks into its business
09.11.20
Oma Savings Bank Plc's Interim Report 1.1.-30.9.2020: Profitability grows at record speed