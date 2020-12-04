HL Acquisitions Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Fusion Fuel Green

Upon the closing of the business combination, each unseparated unit of HL will separate into its component parts of one ordinary share, one warrant, and one right. Each right of HL will be automatically exchanged for one-tenth (1/10th) of one ordinary share in accordance with its terms. The ordinary shares and warrants of HL will then automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares and warrants of Fusion Fuel, respectively, and it is expected that such Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “HTOO” and “HTOOW,” respectively.

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HL Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: HCCH) (“HL”) and Fusion Fuel Green PLC (“Fusion Fuel”) announced today that the shareholders of HL have approved the business combination between HL and Fusion Fuel at an annual general meeting of shareholders held today in New York. None of HL’s public shares were redeemed in connection with the vote to approve the business combination. It is expected that the business combination will close in the coming days.

In addition to approving the business combination, the HL shareholders elected seven directors to Fusion Fuel’s board of directors – Jeffrey E. Schwarz, Frederico Figueira de Chaves, João Teixeira Wahnon, Jaime Silva, António Augusto Gutierrez Sá da Costa, Rune Magnus Lundetrae, and Alla Jezmir. Additionally, HL’s shareholders approved the material differences between HL’s charter documents and Fusion Fuel’s charter documents and approved the sale and issuance of 2,450,000 Fusion Fuel Class A ordinary shares in a private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $25.1 million which will close simultaneously with the business combination.

Jeffrey Schwarz, CEO of HL, commented: “We appreciate the support our shareholders have shown for the business combination with Fusion Fuel, expressed both by way of the overwhelming vote in favor of the transaction, and with no shareholders exercising their redemption rights. We look forward to consummating the transaction and getting down to the business of building a leading player in the emerging market for Green Hydrogen.”

