 

Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels. Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which loss of approximately 50% of normal protein expression causes disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.

