Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.