Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating Exquisite Sensitivity of SafeSEQ NGS Technology for Detection of Measurable Residual Disease in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Groundbreaking FDA-approved AML therapeutics, such as ivosidenib, have beendeveloped to target IDH1 mutations, which are present in about 5-10% of AMLpatients and can increase risk of relapse. Both newly diagnosed andrelapsed/refractory AML patients with mutant IDH1 can benefit from IDH -directedtherapy. In several clinical trials, the Sysmex Inostics OncoBEAM(TM) enhanceddigital PCR technology has been used to monitor the levels of IDH mutationspresent in AML patients receiving targeted therapies. OncoBEAM(TM) technology iswidely considered a gold standard for high sensitivity molecular testing andcontinues to be one of the most sensitive digital PCR approaches, capable ofdetecting mutations reliably at 0.02% mutant allele frequency (MAF).Current NGS pan-heme panels lack sufficient sensitivity for reliable detectionof molecular MRD, as their limits of detection are between 1-5% mutant allelefrequency. Sysmex Safe-SeqS technology (SafeSEQ) dramatically expands thebreadth of mutation detection for targets with established and emerging clinicalvalidity for AML MRD while delivering comparable sensitivity to OncoBEAM. Thishighly sensitive, error-corrected NGS-based method can reliably detect molecularMRD present at levels as low as five mutant molecules, which is similar to thelimit of detection observed across other SafeSEQ platform configurations andcorresponds to 0.025% MAF for 20,000 genomic copies (66 ng of DNA) input.In addition to demonstrating robust analytical performance, 100% overallagreement was observed between SafeSEQ and OncoBEAM for the detection of IDH1mutations in clinical samples from AML patients. Furthermore, in almost all(94%) patients tested, at least one additional mutation outside of IDH1 wasdetected by the SafeSEQ AML MRD assay, which is consistent with previousobservations that IDH mutations can co-occur with drivers in other genes such asNPM1 and may provide additive value for MRD detection."In order to deliver a powerful clinical tool for molecular MRD detection forAML patients, we developed the SafeSEQ AML MRD test to provide additionalinformation across the most highly relevant genomic regions, with sensitivitycomparable to the focused OncoBEAM method," said Matt Ryder, Director ofTranslational Science at Sysmex Inostics. "By offering reliable detection ofmolecular MRD with 50 to 100 times greater sensitivity versus 'pan-heme' NGStests, the Plasma-SeqSensei AML MRD test will help accelerate clinicaldevelopment of novel therapeutics and, ultimately, provide oncologists with morereliable information on which to base important decisions for their AMLpatients."Poster number 1078, " Ultrasensitive Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) Detectionin Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Using a Targeted Next Generation Sequencing(NGS) Panel (https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper140016.html) "presented by Hillary Sloane, Associate Director of Medical & Scientific Affairsat Sysmex Inostics, will be available Saturday, December 5th from 7:00 AM to3:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time) at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting(https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting) during the Acute MyeloidLeukemia: Biology, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Markers in Diagnosis andPrognosis poster session number 617.About Sysmex InosticsSysmex Inostics, a Sysmex Corporation subsidiary, empowers discoveries inoncology by providing investigators cost-effective and ultra-sensitivequantitative liquid biopsy solutions, OncoBEAM(TM) (digital PCR), and SafeSEQ(NGS).Developed by experts at Johns Hopkins with the philosophy of "no molecule leftbehind," these technologies are optimized to ensure the detection oflow-frequency mutant molecules (<0.05% MAF) with a high degree of specificity.Focused and flexible genomic coverage allows for superior sensitivity andreduced costs.As pioneers in blood-based cell-free tumor DNA (ctDNA) mutation detection,Sysmex Inostics has provided custom assays and CLIA-certified lab services toleading BioPharma companies over the last ten years to help develop therapeuticsto extend lives and companion diagnostics to monitor progression, identifytargetable resistance alterations, and detect minimal residual disease (MRD).Sysmex Inostics' OncoBEAM(TM) and SafeSEQ services are readily available andcustomizable to support clinical trials and research in oncology. OncoBEAM(TM)tests are available through a CLIA-certified laboratory for routine clinicalanalysis and distributed kit products in the E.U.Sysmex Inostics' European headquarters for research & development GCP laboratorytesting are located in Hamburg, Germany; Sysmex Inostics' U.S. headquarters andCLIA-certified and GCP Clinical Laboratory is located in Baltimore, Maryland.