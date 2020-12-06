 

Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.12.2020, 16:00  |  71   |   |   

Updated interim data from CPI-818’s phase 1/1b clinical trial provide evidence supporting its potential as a treatment for T cell lymphomas

New pre-clinical data provide evidence of CPI-818 potential as a treatment for autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS)

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data on CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is taking place as an all-virtual event from December 5-8, 2020. The data include a poster presentation covering updated data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial for T cell lymphoma and an oral presentation covering pre-clinical data demonstrating its potential for the treatment of autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS), a rare genetic disease.

“The CPI-818 data presented at ASH continue to show encouraging anti-tumor activity and also extend its potential for the treatment of auto-immune disorders,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “Our Phase 1/1b trial in T cell lymphomas has identified a dose of CPI-818 that was well tolerated, covalently inhibited ITK and demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies.  We are also excited by the pre-clinical data in ALPS, which we believe suggests that ITK inhibition may provide a treatment option for this rare genetic disease as well as other T cell mediated autoimmune disorders. We plan to continue studying CPI-818 for these indications in the coming year, including working with our partner Angel Pharmaceuticals in China, given the higher incidence of T cell lymphomas in Asia.”

CPI-818 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, covalent inhibitor of ITK designed to have low nanomolar affinity. In vitro studies have shown that it potently inhibited T cell receptor signal transduction. The CPI-818 presentations at ASH are outlined below and can be found on the Corvus website on the publications and presentations page.

CPI-818, an Oral Interleukin-2-Inducible T-Cell Kinase Inhibitor, Is Well-Tolerated and Active in Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma (Abstract #2068)

CPI-818 is currently being studied in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), target occupancy, biomarkers and efficacy. The study employed an adaptive, expansion cohort design, with an initial phase that evaluated escalating doses (100, 200, 400, 600 mg taken twice a day) in successive cohorts of patients, followed by a second phase that is designed to evaluate safety and tumor response to the recommended dose of CPI-818 in disease-specific patient cohorts. By protocol design, treatment is discontinued after one year or upon disease progression. The study enrolled 25 patients from the United States, Australia and South Korea with several types of advanced, refractory T cell lymphomas, including nine patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), 12 patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), four patients with other T-cell lymphomas. All patients had failed multiple prior therapies.

Seite 1 von 5
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition Updated interim data from CPI-818’s phase 1/1b clinical trial provide evidence supporting its potential as a treatment for T cell lymphomas New pre-clinical data provide evidence of CPI-818 potential as a treatment for autoimmune …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing ...
Roche announces new data reinforcing the long-term benefit of Venclexta/Venclyxto-based combination ...
GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Presentation of Phase 1/2 Data on Investigational GTX-102 in ...
Cellectis Reports Preliminary Results from its Phase 1 BALLI-01 Study of UCART22 in R/R Adult B-ALL ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Autolus Therapeutics presents compelling AUTO1 data from ALLCAR Phase 1 study in Adult Acute ...
Kura Oncology Presents First Clinical Data for Menin Inhibitor KO-539 at American Society of ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
SouthGobi Announces to Hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting to January 21, 2021
Allogene Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Results from Phase 1 UNIVERSAL Study of ALLO-715 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Corvus Announces Upcoming CPI-818 Data Presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition
11.11.20
Corvus Hosting R&D Symposium on November 12 to Highlight COVID-19 Program and Updated Study Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting
09.11.20
Corvus Completes Enrollment in Phase 1 Study of CPI-006 for Patients with COVID-19 and Presents Study Data at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting