Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data on CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is taking place as an all-virtual event from December 5-8, 2020. The data include a poster presentation covering updated data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial for T cell lymphoma and an oral presentation covering pre-clinical data demonstrating its potential for the treatment of autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS), a rare genetic disease.

“The CPI-818 data presented at ASH continue to show encouraging anti-tumor activity and also extend its potential for the treatment of auto-immune disorders,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “Our Phase 1/1b trial in T cell lymphomas has identified a dose of CPI-818 that was well tolerated, covalently inhibited ITK and demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies. We are also excited by the pre-clinical data in ALPS, which we believe suggests that ITK inhibition may provide a treatment option for this rare genetic disease as well as other T cell mediated autoimmune disorders. We plan to continue studying CPI-818 for these indications in the coming year, including working with our partner Angel Pharmaceuticals in China, given the higher incidence of T cell lymphomas in Asia.”

CPI-818 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, covalent inhibitor of ITK designed to have low nanomolar affinity. In vitro studies have shown that it potently inhibited T cell receptor signal transduction. The CPI-818 presentations at ASH are outlined below and can be found on the Corvus website on the publications and presentations page.

CPI-818, an Oral Interleukin-2-Inducible T-Cell Kinase Inhibitor, Is Well-Tolerated and Active in Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma (Abstract #2068)

CPI-818 is currently being studied in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), target occupancy, biomarkers and efficacy. The study employed an adaptive, expansion cohort design, with an initial phase that evaluated escalating doses (100, 200, 400, 600 mg taken twice a day) in successive cohorts of patients, followed by a second phase that is designed to evaluate safety and tumor response to the recommended dose of CPI-818 in disease-specific patient cohorts. By protocol design, treatment is discontinued after one year or upon disease progression. The study enrolled 25 patients from the United States, Australia and South Korea with several types of advanced, refractory T cell lymphomas, including nine patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), 12 patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), four patients with other T-cell lymphomas. All patients had failed multiple prior therapies.