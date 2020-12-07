DLH Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Annual revenue rose to $209.2 million in fiscal 2020 from $160.4 million in fiscal 2019, reflecting growth in key programs, new awards, and recent acquisitions, more than offsetting the impact from COVID-19 on certain programs and services.

Earnings were $7.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020 versus $5.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the prior-year period.

Operating cash flow was $19.5 million for the fiscal year; senior bank debt was reduced by $19.0 million during fiscal 2020 and by $33.0 million since the June 2019 acquisition, resulting in a debt balance of $37.0 million, prior to closing the IBA transaction.

On September 30, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Irving Burton Associates (“IBA”), a leading provider of technology-enabled military health solutions, for $32.0 million.

The Company's backlog strengthened to $688.4 million at fiscal year end, following the successful Head Start recompete and the acquisition of IBA.



Management Discussion

“With fiscal 2020 now behind us, I’m proud to say that DLH has, once again, performed very well under rather unpredictable and challenging circumstances – solidifying its leadership position in the federal markets we serve,” stated DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “Revenue for the year topped $209.2 million, operating income rose to $13.5 million, and we generated $19.5 million in cash from operations. We continued to pay down debt and invest in new business development activities, strengthening our management team while winning new contracts, including some dedicated to helping find a vaccine for COVID-19.

“In addition, we just completed the acquisition of Irving Burton Associates, significantly improving our position within several key military agencies and bolstering our capabilities in research and engineering, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. With this latest transaction under our belt – which brought a backlog of over $140 million – we believe we have successfully transformed DLH into a well-rounded, advanced technology enterprise. We have broad capabilities to meet the needs of our three core markets and have laid the foundation for future growth. Utilizing our secure, cloud-based applications and highly credentialed staff, we will focus on further differentiating the Company and increasing our penetration with the agencies we serve, expanding in areas where we can provide higher value-added solutions. DLH is well-positioned as we start fiscal 2021 on strong financial footing. With a clear track record of execution, we intend to continue to use our cash flow to de-lever the Company, invest for the future, and work to increase returns for our shareholders.”

Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $50.7 million versus $54.2 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was due primarily to deferrals in monitoring and compliance programs and reduction of non-labor costs from the changing business conditions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Income from operations was $2.7 million for the quarter versus $3.4 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 5.3% in fiscal 2020 versus 6.3% in fiscal 2019. The current year fourth quarter performance reflects $0.9 million of acquisition costs (related to IBA), partially offset by lower general and administrative (G&A) expenses and reduced depreciation and amortization expense. Interest expense in the quarter declined to $0.8 million, versus $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, due to lower outstanding debt for most of the period, prior to the acquisition of IBA. Income before taxes was $1.9 million for the quarter versus $2.2 million in fiscal 2019, representing 3.8% and 4.1% of revenue, respectively, for each quarter.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, DLH recorded a $0.6 million provision for tax expense in each period. The Company reported net income of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. As a percent of revenue, net income was 2.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 versus 2.9% for the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $4.4 million versus $5.3 million in the prior-year period, or 8.6% and 9.8% of revenue, respectively, with the current quarter's performance reflecting the impact of $0.9 million in acquisition costs.

Key Financial Indicators

DLH generated $19.5 million in operating cash during fiscal 2020, versus $18.0 million last year. Senior bank debt was reduced by $19.0 million for the fiscal year and $33.0 million since the June 2019 acquisition, resulting in a remaining debt balance of $37.0 million, prior to closing the IBA acquisition on September 30. The Company anticipates strong operating cash flow in fiscal 2021, and intends to continue using free cash flow to make debt prepayments when possible.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million and debt outstanding of $70.0 million, versus cash of $1.8 million and debt outstanding of $56.0 million as of September 30, 2019. DLH financed the acquisition of IBA (which closed on September 30, 2020) through an amendment to its existing secured credit facility, comprised of a syndicated term loan of $70.0 million and revolving credit facility of $25.0 million. At September 30, 2020, the Company did not have any outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

At September 30, 2020, total backlog was approximately $688.4 million compared to $414.1 million as of September 30, 2019, representing growth of 66.2% from the prior year. The increase in backlog was primarily due to successful recompete of the Head Start contract and the acquired backlog from IBA. Funded backlog was approximately $121.3 million and unfunded backlog was $567.1 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations for Non-Operational Expenses

The Company expects interest expense of approximately $3.0 million for fiscal 2021, based on its fixed rate debt and a projection of interest expense on its floating rate debt of 1.0% LIBOR, plus applicable credit spread. The Company expects fiscal year 2021 amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.5 million from the IBA transaction completed on September 30, 2020, reflecting allocation of approximately $30.0 million of the purchase price to intangible assets, with average lives of 10 years. The Company expects total amortization, including from prior acquisitions, to be $6.3 million in fiscal year 2021. In addition, the Company anticipates its tax rate to remain at 29.0% for fiscal 2021 and will continue to leverage the favorable tax attributes of acquisitions and net operating losses to minimize required cash payments.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 50,691 $ 54,183 $ 209,185 $ 160,391 Cost of Operations: Contract costs 39,701 41,803 163,596 124,551 General and administrative costs 5,698 7,067 24,195 20,525 Acquisition costs 930 — 930 1,391 Depreciation and amortization 1,664 1,919 7,003 3,956 Total operating costs 47,993 50,789 195,724 150,423 Income from operations 2,698 3,394 13,461 9,968 Interest expense, net 781 1,190 3,441 2,473 Income before income taxes 1,917 2,204 10,020 7,495 Income tax expense 554 639 2,906 2,171 Net income $ 1,363 $ 1,565 $ 7,114 $ 5,324 Net income per share - basic $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.58 $ 0.44 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,390 12,036 12,282 12,018 Diluted 13,356 13,016 13,105 13,041





DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,357 $ 1,790 Accounts receivable 32,541 23,226 Other current assets 3,499 1,831 Total current assets 37,397 26,847 Equipment and improvements, net 3,339 5,343 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,427 — Deferred taxes, net 37 2,345 Goodwill 67,144 52,758 Intangible assets, net 52,612 41,208 Other long-term assets 606 757 Total assets $ 183,562 $ 129,258 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs $ 6,727 $ — Operating lease liabilities - current 2,045 — Accrued payroll 10,611 8,852 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 28,578 20,633 Total current liabilities 47,961 29,485 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - long-term 21,620 — Debt obligations - long term, net of deferred financing costs 60,544 53,629 Other long-term liabilities — 573 Total long-term liabilities 82,164 54,202 Total liabilities 130,125 83,687 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,404 and 12,036 at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 85,868 85,114 Accumulated deficit (32,443 ) (39,555 ) Total shareholders’ equity 53,437 45,571 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 183,562 $ 129,258





DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 7,114 $ 5,324 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 7,003 3,956 Amortization of deferred financing costs 721 982 Stock based compensation expense 910 790 Deferred taxes, net 2,308 1,792 Non-cash gain from lease modification (121 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (5,408 ) 617 Other current assets (1,592 ) (57 ) Accrued payroll 489 178 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 7,188 5,262 Other long-term assets/liabilities 839 (805 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,451 18,039 Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (32,678 ) (67,079 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (152 ) (405 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,830 ) (67,484 ) Financing activities Borrowing on senior debt 33,000 70,000 Repayments of senior debt (19,000 ) (21,708 ) Repurchase of common stock (211 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (898 ) (3,451 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 55 39 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,946 44,880 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (433 ) (4,565 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,790 6,355 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,357 $ 1,790 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,806 $ 1502 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 917 $ 543

Revenue Metrics

Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Market Mix: Defense/VA 49 % 58 % Human Services and Solutions 20 % 25 % Public Health/Life Sciences 31 % 17 % Contract Mix: Time and materials 70 % 84 % Cost reimbursable 28 % 14 % Firm fixed price 2 % 2 % Prime vs Sub: Prime 92 % 96 % Subcontractor 8 % 4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company incurred $0.9 million of acquisition-related costs in fiscal 2020 and $1.4 million of acquisition-related costs in fiscal 2019. The Company is excluding acquisition-related costs from this measure because they were incurred as a result of a specific event, do not reflect the costs of operations, and can affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. In addition, we are including net income adjusted for the acquisition costs, in total and on a per share basis, presented on a tax-effected basis. We are reporting this non-GAAP metric to demonstrate the impact of these events.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:

(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net income $ 1,363 $ 1,565 $ (202 ) $ 7,114 $ 5,324 $ 1,790 (i) Interest expense, net 781 1,190 (409 ) 3,441 2,473 968 (ii) Provision for taxes 554 639 (85 ) 2,906 2,171 735 (iii) Depreciation and amortization 1,664 1,919 (255 ) 7,003 3,956 3,047 EBITDA $ 4,362 $ 5,313 $ (951 ) $ 20,464 $ 13,924 $ 6,540 Net income as a % of revenue 2.7 % 2.9 % (0.2 )% 3.4 % 3.3 % 0.1 % EBITDA as a % of revenue 8.6 % 9.8 % (1.2 )% 9.8 % 8.7 % 1.1 % Revenue $ 50,691 $ 54,183 $ (3,492 ) $ 209,185 $ 160,391 $ 48,794

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income adjusted for the effect of acquisition costs, a non-GAAP measure: