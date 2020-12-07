EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Hans-Karl Schaller (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: disposition
date: 04.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
27.96 563
28.01 4
28.00 374
27.99 107
27.98 107
27.97 352
total volume: 1,507
total price: 42,159.75
average price: 27.98
Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
OTS: voestalpine AG
ISIN: AT0000937503
