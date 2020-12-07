 

EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.12.2020, 15:00  |  70   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Hans-Karl Schaller (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: disposition
date: 04.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
27.96 563
28.01 4
28.00 374
27.99 107
27.98 107
27.97 352

total volume: 1,507
total price: 42,159.75
average price: 27.98


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4784196
OTS: voestalpine AG
ISIN: AT0000937503
voestalpine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
Indiens erste und einzige einzugsbereite YOO-Villensiedlung jetzt nur noch einen 40-minütigen ...
The Royal Mint schickt eine Münze ins All, um 'Starman' David Bowie zu ehren
KONSTANT Gruppe steigt in die E-Mobilität ein
Private Krankenversicherung: Die Zukunft ist digital
Ärger bei Paketzustellungen - Beschwerden nehmen zu
Johnson & Johnson Vision veröffentlicht eine Studie über die Auswirkungen von ...
Klimaneutral bis 2040: Coca-Cola unterstreicht Nachhaltigkeitsziele mit europaweitem Commitment (FOTO)
Wer seine Kfz-Versicherung noch länger kündigen darf / Das Sonderkündigungsrecht
INFODAS und OPSWAT Partnerschaft kombiniert Netzübergänge bis GEHEIM mit Malware-Schutz ...
Titel
Juwelier CHRIST lässt über eine viertel Millionen Träume wahr werden (FOTO)
TUI AG: Zusätzliches Finanz-Programm vereinbart unter Beteiligung der Aktionäre, der Banken und ...
Ranking die 101 besten Hotels Deutschlands: Die Top 25 auf einen Blick
Will.i.am, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Mario Götze und weitere Prominente investieren in die Sanity ...
VW-Dieselgate 2.0: "Report Mainz" berichtet über weitere Manipulationen beim EA288 (FOTO)
So wechseln Sie sicher in die Cloud: in fünf Schritten
Nasenspray statt Nasen-Mund-Maske
TARGOBANK und ViveLaCar werden Partner (FOTO)
Klein, mittelständisch - und zukunftssicher / Das Rückgrat der deutschen Wirtschaft auf ...
UmweltBank erweitert Produktpalette um nachhaltigen Ratenkredit
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:51 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: voestalpine AG (deutsch)
04.12.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: OMV-Gewinne ziehen Leitindex nach oben
03.12.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Stimmungswende im Verlauf
25.11.20
DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Voestalpine auf 'Hold'
11.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Voestalpine auf 'Underperform'
10.11.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gewinnt binnen zwei Tagen über elf Prozent
10.11.20
In Kürze: Telefonkonferenz für Medienvertreter: Veröffentlichung der Finanzergebnisse 1. HJ 2020/21 der voestalpine AG
10.11.20
EANS-Tip Announcement: voestalpine AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
10.11.20
EANS-News: voestalpine AG / voestalpine delivers positive operating result (EBITDA) for the first half of the business year 2020/21 despite the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.08.20
1.035
VOEST-ALPINE hat ausbruch geschaft!!!