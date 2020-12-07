EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 07.12.2020, 15:00 | 70 | 0 | 0 07.12.2020, 15:00 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Hans-Karl Schaller (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: voestalpine AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000937503

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: disposition

date: 04.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

27.96 563

28.01 4

28.00 374

27.99 107

27.98 107

27.97 352



total volume: 1,507

total price: 42,159.75

average price: 27.98





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43/50304/15-9949

Fax: +43/50304/55-5581

mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

http://www.voestalpine.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone: +43 50304/15-9949

FAX: +43 50304/55-5581

mail: IR@voestalpine.com

WWW: www.voestalpine.com

ISIN: AT0000937503

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4784196

OTS: voestalpine AG

ISIN: AT0000937503

voestalpine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







reason:reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilitiesfunction: Member of an administrative or supervisory board--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer information:name: voestalpine AGLegal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72--------------------------------------------------------------------------------information about deal:ISIN: AT0000937503description of the financial instrument: Sharestype: dispositiondate: 04.12.2020; UTC+01:00market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBOcurrency: Europrice volume27.96 56328.01 428.00 37427.99 10727.98 10727.97 352total volume: 1,507total price: 42,159.75average price: 27.98--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Further inquiry note:Peter FleischerHead of Investor RelationsPhone: +43/50304/15-9949Fax: +43/50304/55-5581mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.comhttp://www.voestalpine.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: voestalpine AGvoestalpine-Straße 1A-4020 Linzphone: +43 50304/15-9949FAX: +43 50304/55-5581mail: IR@voestalpine.comWWW: www.voestalpine.comISIN: AT0000937503indexes: WBI, ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4784196OTS: voestalpine AGISIN: AT0000937503 Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer