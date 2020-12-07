 

LAGARDERE SCA Monthly Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Making up the Share Capital

Regulatory News:

LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB):

Date

Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

11.30.2020

 

131 133 286

 

Number of theoretical voting rights(1)

 

170,689,509

 

Number of exercisable voting rights (2)

 

169,081,635

(1) Calculated in accordance with the provisions of article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of legal shareholding thresholds.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights – shares with suspended voting rights. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds provided by the company by-laws.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.

LAGARDERE SCA

Listing market : EURONEXT PARIS
Compartment : A
ISIN code: FR0000130213

French partnership limited by shares with a share capital of €799,913,044.60
Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each
Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France
Telephone: + 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446
Website: http://www.lagardere.com

