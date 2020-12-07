Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that four oral presentations and six poster presentations containing clinical data and analyses related to imetelstat, the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The presentations are available at www.geron.com/r-d/publications.

“Our imetelstat presentations at this year’s ASH provide strong support for our two registration-enabling Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge, in lower risk MDS and IMpactMF, in refractory MF,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron’s Chief Medical Officer. “We believe the analyses and data from our Phase 2 IMerge and IMbark trials provide strong evidence of imetelstat’s disease-modifying activity, as well as clinical benefits of durable transfusion independence in MDS and improvement in overall survival in MF.”