Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies

Paris and Noida (India), 8 December 2020 – Linedata (LIN:FP), a global provider of credit finance and asset management technology, data and services, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading next-generation global technology company that helps large global enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. This follows agreements with Inetum (GFI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that underpin Linedata’s private and public cloud infrastructure.

In partnership with HCL, Linedata will implement new technologies and processes to enhance the quality, resilience and scalability for its core data center hosting and IT services. Linedata will leverage HCL’s state-of-the-art security services, provided by its global network of Cybersecurity Fusion Centers, and introduce new digital workplace practices with next-generation technologies.

Anvaraly Jiva, founder and CEO of Linedata, said: "Our clients are engaged in wide-ranging processes of digital transformation that touch all aspects of their businesses. With HCL, and our other technology partners, we are accelerating the transformation of our own products, services, and organization to enable and support this. HCL is at the cutting-edge of digital transformation and this partnership improves the scalability of our infrastructure and gives us access to some of the most advanced practices in the industry.”

This new agreement builds on Linedata’s success in working with HCL over the past 7 years on its CapitalStream solution , recently relaunched as a fully cloud-enabled, global platform for commercial loans.

Sudip Lahiri, SVP and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCL Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Linedata. There is a fantastic synergy between both organizations when it comes to innovation and experience working with financial services clients. This partnership is a great example of how HCL can provide end-to-end hosting platform and product development services for major fintech’s as they look to scale their businesses. Our engagement with Linedata is also further evidence of the great strides HCL has made in the French market in recent years.”