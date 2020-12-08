 

LINEDATA SERVICES Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 08:30  |  69   |   |   

Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies

Linedata accelerates the transformation of its technology infrastructure, enhancing service delivery for its clients

Paris and Noida (India), 8 December 2020 – Linedata (LIN:FP), a global provider of credit finance and asset management technology, data and services, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading next-generation global technology company that helps large global enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. This follows agreements with Inetum (GFI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that underpin Linedata’s private and public cloud infrastructure.

In partnership with HCL, Linedata will implement new technologies and processes to enhance the quality, resilience and scalability for its core data center hosting and IT services. Linedata will leverage HCL’s state-of-the-art security services, provided by its global network of Cybersecurity Fusion Centers, and introduce new digital workplace practices with next-generation technologies.

Anvaraly Jiva, founder and CEO of Linedata, said: "Our clients are engaged in wide-ranging processes of digital transformation that touch all aspects of their businesses. With HCL, and our other technology partners, we are accelerating the transformation of our own products, services, and organization to enable and support this. HCL is at the cutting-edge of digital transformation and this partnership improves the scalability of our infrastructure and gives us access to some of the most advanced practices in the industry.”

This new agreement builds on Linedata’s success in working with HCL over the past 7 years on its CapitalStream solution, recently relaunched as a fully cloud-enabled, global platform for commercial loans.

Sudip Lahiri, SVP and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCL Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Linedata. There is a fantastic synergy between both organizations when it comes to innovation and experience working with financial services clients. This partnership is a great example of how HCL can provide end-to-end hosting platform and product development services for major fintech’s as they look to scale their businesses. Our engagement with Linedata is also further evidence of the great strides HCL has made in the French market in recent years.”

Seite 1 von 2
Linedata Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LINEDATA SERVICES Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies Linedata accelerates the transformation of its technology infrastructure, enhancing service delivery for its clients Paris and Noida (India), 8 December 2020 – Linedata (LIN:FP), a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Biofrontera enters into a license and supply agreement with Galenica AB for the marketing of Ameluz ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...