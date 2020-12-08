 

Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government and Defense Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:10  |  49   |   |   

New Collaboration Focused on Managing Entire Acquisition Lifecycle, Adding New Delivery Accelerators to Simplify the Government Procurement Processes

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a collaboration with Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), to further simplify the federal acquisition process through low-code automation. Through the joint effort, AFS is developing new delivery accelerators to enhance Appian's Acquisition Solutions, which simplify the acquisition process and validate that the process fully complies with the Federal Acquisition Regulations for defense and civilian agencies, their supplements and policies.

"Federal procurement teams are often bogged down by systems and manual tasks that complicate the acquisition process, increase risk, lower efficiency and add unnecessary costs," said Aaron Jackson, digital platforms lead at Accenture Federal Services. "Appian's low-code automation platform, coupled with Accenture's experience in automation and artificial intelligence, simplifies the acquisition process and delivers tremendous value, helping organizations eliminate process bottlenecks and ensure timely delivery of products and services."

In today's digital landscape, federal leaders are tasked with automating complex workflows and processes while being required to securely unify data, people, the digital workforce, and all business processes. This places a heavy burden on procurement teams that are tied to outdated systems and have strict budget constraints. In order to adjust, agencies must leverage their current IT investments and extend the capabilities of their legacy systems, which can be done with a low-code automation platform.

"Accenture is a long-time collaborator with Appian, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship into federal services," said Marc Wilson, senior vice president of Global Partnerships & Industries, Appian. "Partners play a key role in helping garner awareness for the benefits of low-code automation and we continue to see success when we work together. The new delivery accelerators being created by Accenture Federal Services for the Appian Government Acquisition solutions suite will further aid the government to make changes in their digital automation strategies that have lasting impact."

The new delivery accelerators from AFS seamlessly integrate into the new Appian Award Management solution, which advances the process for contract closeout, while simplifying adoption and rapid implementation.

Appian works with more than 100 government organizations worldwide. To learn more visit https://www.appian.com/industries/government-public-sector/.

About Accenture Federal Services 
Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture's federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

 

Seite 1 von 2
Appian Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government and Defense Organizations New Collaboration Focused on Managing Entire Acquisition Lifecycle, Adding New Delivery Accelerators to Simplify the Government Procurement Processes MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a collaboration …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off
Growing Need for Data Security to Drive Sales across the Global Master Data Management Market - TMR
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:59 Uhr
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Dec. 17, to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
07.12.20
Accenture Federal Services Wins Contract to Modernize Client Case-Management System for the Administrative Office of the US Courts
07.12.20
Rapid Shift to Digital Banking During COVID-19 Accelerating Erosion in Consumer Trust, Accenture Report Finds
04.12.20
Diese Aktien sind im zweiten Lockdown um mehr als 50 % gestiegen
03.12.20
Accenture Nominates Beth E. Mooney, Former Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp, to Join Its Board of Directors
02.12.20
Halliburton Teams with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation
02.12.20
Companies with a Digitally Fluent Workforce Lead their Peers in Revenue Growth and Better Worker Satisfaction, Accenture Report Finds
02.12.20
Less than One-Third of Wealth Managers in North America are Scaling AI Across Their Businesses, Accenture Report Finds
01.12.20
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
01.12.20
New Consumer Behaviors Accelerate Need for Companies to Focus on Experience for Long-Term Growth, According to Research from Accenture Interactive