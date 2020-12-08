 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.8 Million Contract with the 9-1-1 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments

December 8, 2020--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services contract from the 9-1-1 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (“ACOG”). The $3.8 million contract includes option years and is initially funded at $1.8 million, which Comtech booked in its first quarter of fiscal 2021. The 9-1-1 ACOG is one of the latest customers to join Comtech Solacom’s growing global customer base in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The Comtech Solacom solution supports the 9-1-1 ACOG objectives “to procure and implement a standards-compliant Emergency Services IP Network (“ESInet”) along with Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”) and an i3-compliant call handling solution.” Comtech Solacom will provide its Guardian NG911 i3 compliant solution to 21 Public Safety Answering Points (“PSAPs”) and 1 training center, across the 49 cities and four counties of the 9-1-1 ACOG region. The Comtech Solacom solution will be deployed in a redundant, geo-diverse configuration with a total of 73 emergency call taking positions with map display software and geospatial (“GIS”) database services. The sites will receive Guardian Intelligent 911 Workstations (“IWS”), extremely powerful NG911 call taking positions designed to maximize the effectiveness of call taking. The intuitive user interface allows a call taker to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless, Text-to-911 and VoIP emergency calls. Call takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and replay recently recorded conversations. The Guardian Intelligent 911 IWS is also engineered to be future proof so that next generation capabilities, such as Real Time Text (“RTT”), or exchanging video, images and data with specially trained staff or first responders, can be supported as they become standardized and available to the public.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the 9-1-1 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments, and helping them implement a standards compliant next generation emergency call handling solution to communities within Central Oklahoma,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

“Ensuring the safety of Central Oklahomans is vital to 9-1-1 ACOG’s mission,” said Mark W. Sweeney, AICP, ACOG Executive Director. “Partnering with Comtech Solacom to implement NG911 across our region will safeguard those in need and make certain they can be located and reached quickly in an emergency.”

The 9-1-1 ACOG vision for a next generation ESInet and i3-compliant call handling solution will provide expanding capabilities for emergency communications and allow the 9-1-1 ACOG to continue its tradition of staying on the leading edge of technology.

Comtech Solacom’s emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

