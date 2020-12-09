 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2020 totaled $147.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $78.2 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.7 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $570 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of November 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $25,685  
Global Discovery 1,648  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,661  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,980  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,673  
Non-U.S. Growth 20,898  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,838  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,355  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,524  
International Value Team  
International Value 22,422  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 20,889  
Select Equity 16  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 604  
Credit Team  
High Income 5,450  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 7,794  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,429  
   
Other Assets Under Management2 1,033  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $147,899  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 
