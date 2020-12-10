 

Advantest to Participate in the First Virtual SEMICON Japan Exhibition on December 14-17

Test Industry Market Leader Will Feature End-to-End Solutions Including the New V93000 Exa Scale SoC Test System in its Virtual Booth

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase more than a dozen of its latest test solutions and products at the first-ever virtual SEMICON Japan on December 14-17, 2020 local time. 

Advantest is once again a gold-level sponsor of SEMICON Japan. In addition, Advantest will sponsor the SMART Mobility and SMART Workforce programs, as well as Mirai College, a student outreach event. Koichi Tsukui, managing executive officer, Advantest Corporation, will give opening remarks at SMART Mobility 2, featuring executive speakers from Bosch and MIRISE Technologies discussing the evolution of autonomous driving and semiconductor technologies.

Virtual Exhibition
In its virtual booth, Advantest will demonstrate how it is adding customer value in an evolving semiconductor value chain by featuring a wide variety of test solutions and services:

  • NEW: V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class
  • NEW: three modules to enhance the T2000 platform capability ‒ the 4.8GICAP CMOS image capture module, the 500MDM digital module, and the DPS32A power supply module
  • NEW: Advantest Cloud Solutions, the state-of-the-art, cloud-based ecosystem enabling users to manage test and equipment data, and providing easy access to online training and service tools
  • NEW: H5620 high-productivity memory tester that integrates burn-in and memory-cell test functions in one system
  • MPT3000 series test system that tests all SSDs
  • T5503HS2 test system for ultra-high-speed memory ICs including next-generation LP-DDR5 and DDR5 devices
  • B6700 product family of burn-in memory testers
  • Remotely operable test handlers, enabling device and data handling from engineering labs to production test floors
  • Software tools and services to improve overall test floor efficiency and automate test cells, including Advantest CONNECT+ that provides fast and hassle-free online support
  • E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM for measuring next-generation photomasks
  • Financing services covering refurbished equipment and leasing.

Technical Presentation
In addition to the virtual exhibit, Markus Knoch, director of product marketing, Advantest Europe GmbH, will present “Testing in the Age of Exascale Computing” at 10:30-11:00 a.m. Japan time on December 17, during the SEMI Business Solution program. In this session, Knoch will discuss the various challenges for testing future high-performance computation devices and describe opportunities where ATE helps to improve the entire workflow from design to high-volume manufacturing.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

