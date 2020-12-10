Ooma Offers Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams Through a Global Data Network for Reliable Voice Experiences

Microsoft Teams is rapidly gaining popularity, reaching 115 million daily active users as of last month , among organizations of all sizes seeking a powerful unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution for video conferencing, screen sharing and chat. However, Teams does not include an out-of-the-box connection to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for making phone calls outside of the organization.

Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it is now offering Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams ( https://www.ooma.com/teams ) through a global data network, connecting Teams users to external phone lines and transforming Teams into a highly reliable business phone system.

With Direct Routing from Ooma, every device enabled with the Teams app – desktops, laptops, smart phones and tablets – becomes a fully functional business phone, managed through an online portal designed for non-technical system administrators to easily make changes once the system is up and running.

Ooma’s cloud-based platform supports more than two million users, delivering the scale required for reliable, high-quality service. While most providers of Direct Routing for Teams use either the public internet without modification or use multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) to shorten data paths, Ooma supports both methods for superior voice quality. Ooma also maintains seven global data centers for robust redundancy during outages and to reduce latency by connecting calls through the closest data center location.

“Our channel partners and prospects are telling us they want to turn Microsoft Teams into a true UCaaS solution by adding PSTN connectivity, without unnecessary cost or complexity,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “Ooma strives to offer the highest voice quality, the smoothest implementation and the most flexibility in meeting customer needs. We built Ooma’s Direct Routing service for Teams on that heritage to provide the easiest onramp for dial tone, with competitive and flexible pricing as well as personalized support that eliminates implementation headaches.”

For more information on Ooma’s Direct Routing service for Microsoft Teams, please visit https://www.ooma.com/teams.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

