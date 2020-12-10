 

Atlantica Receives A- Rating From CDP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 17:31  |  30   |   |   

December 10, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, has been recognized for its leadership against climate change by top global environmental organization CDP.

CDP is a leading provider of environmental management and transparency and rates more than 9,600 companies. In its 2020 Climate Change assessment, Atlantica received an A-, an increase of one notch compared to its 2019 evaluation. Atlantica was rated higher than the average Renewable Power Generation sector within CDP’s rating universe.

“We are very proud to be recognized by the CDP as a leader in climate change. We believe that Atlantica is leading the transition towards a more sustainable world.” said Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO. He added: “Climate change mitigation is core to our strategy and we will continue focusing on environmental initiatives and transparency.”

About CDP

CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, CDP leverages investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (https://www.atlantica.com/). 


Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

                  		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465                                   

               


Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlantica Receives A- Rating From CDP December 10, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.20
50
Abengoa Yield plc