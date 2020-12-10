Brilon, December 10, 2020: Based on the now available, provisional figures for November 2020 and the development of the turnover in December, so far, CENTROTEC SE now anticipates full-year revenues in the order of EUR 710 million to 715 million (previous forecast EUR 690 million to 710 million). The operating result EBIT is expected in the range of EUR 48 million to 50 million (previous forecast EUR 43 million to 46 million). This strong year-end rally is possibly the consequence of pre-emptive attempts to secure benefits of the reduced VAT-rates in Germany along with turnover of the new air-purifiers. In addition, the tightened restrictions on social distancing during the second wave of the Corona-pandemic have led to a significant reduction of travel and hospitality expenses in the period before Christmas.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast CENTROTEC SE: Year-end rally leads to increase of annual forecast 2020 10-Dec-2020 / 20:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENTROTEC SE

CENTROTEC SE enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specializing in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

