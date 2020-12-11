Livewire Ergogenics Announces Approval of Estrella Ranch Cannabis Cultivation Project

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, “With this crucial step in an 18-month application process for the approval of a Land Use Permit of our Estrella Ranch “Estate Grown Weedery” project completed, we have now reached one of the most significant milestones in the development of our company. Our team of experts has successfully maneuvered the maze of environmental and legal rules and regulations in California and we are looking forward to beginning operations subject to the conditions of the permit and immediately following State approval. This is the culmination of our efforts, to design and operate, in cooperation with QDG Agricultural, the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery as the ultimate cannabis operation in California.”



LiveWire, through its affiliate companies Estrella River Farms and Estrella Ranch Partners owns and manages the real estate and associated intellectual property and has conducted the elaborate process of acquiring, and will maintain, all permits required for the operation of a cannabis cultivation facility. LiveWire considers Estrella Ranch to be the most beautiful piece of property in the heart of California’s wine country, surrounded by hundreds of world-renown vineyards, and the envy of any cannabis portfolio. This first acquisition is a crucial step towards successfully establishing a unique and sustainable cannabis business model that can produce significant and sustainable revenues and profits in an increasingly competitive environment. The ideal location, microclimate, and large production capacity of this unique facility in combination with the underlying revenue-sharing business model, is expected to generate a solid return of investment for LiveWire’s shareholders for years to come. Additional production sites and strategic alliances and/or partnerships will be established in the years to come.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2