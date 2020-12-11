 

Livewire Ergogenics Announces Approval of Estrella Ranch Cannabis Cultivation Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Anaheim, CA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and required operation permits conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today that its affiliate company, Estrella River Farms (“ERF”), received its Notice of Final Action for its land use application to establish over 130,000sf of canopy on historic ranch property. The letter dated December 9, 2020 from the San Luis Obispo Planning Department states the Minor Use Application was approved based on approved Findings and Conditions.

The project proposed by Estrella River Farms to operate on Estrella Ranch has been approved by the Planning Commission for being consistent with the San Luis Obispo County General Plan. The Company’s cannabis outdoor cultivation represents an allowed use and is consistent with all General Plan policies and as conditioned satisfies all applicable provisions of Title 22 of the County Code.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, “With this crucial step in an 18-month application process for the approval of a Land Use Permit of our Estrella Ranch “Estate Grown Weedery” project completed, we have now reached one of the most significant milestones in the development of our company. Our team of experts has successfully maneuvered the maze of environmental and legal rules and regulations in California and we are looking forward to beginning operations subject to the conditions of the permit and immediately following State approval. This is the culmination of our efforts, to design and operate, in cooperation with QDG Agricultural, the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery as the ultimate cannabis operation in California.”

LiveWire, through its affiliate companies Estrella River Farms and Estrella Ranch Partners owns and manages the real estate and associated intellectual property and has conducted the elaborate process of acquiring, and will maintain, all permits required for the operation of a cannabis cultivation facility. LiveWire considers Estrella Ranch to be the most beautiful piece of property in the heart of California’s wine country, surrounded by hundreds of world-renown vineyards, and the envy of any cannabis portfolio. This first acquisition is a crucial step towards successfully establishing a unique and sustainable cannabis business model that can produce significant and sustainable revenues and profits in an increasingly competitive environment. The ideal location, microclimate, and large production capacity of this unique facility in combination with the underlying revenue-sharing business model, is expected to generate a solid return of investment for LiveWire’s shareholders for years to come. Additional production sites and strategic alliances and/or partnerships will be established in the years to come.

Seite 1 von 2
Livewire Ergogenics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Livewire Ergogenics Announces Approval of Estrella Ranch Cannabis Cultivation Project Anaheim, CA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and required operation permits conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Forwardly, Inc. Acquires Warrants to Purchase 500 Million Shares of Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
LiveWire Ergogenics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results