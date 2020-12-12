Intellia Therapeutics Achieves Normal Human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Protein Levels in Non-Human Primates Through Targeted Gene Insertion for the Treatment of AAT Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), is presenting the first demonstration of physiological protein levels of human alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) in non-human primates (NHPs) following a single administration. Compared to traditional adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, Intellia’s targeted liver gene insertion technology has the ability to achieve therapeutic levels of protein expression, in a stable and durable manner, after a single course of treatment. The company is presenting these data today at the Alpha-1 Foundation’s 20th Gordon L. Snider Critical Issues Workshop: The Promise of Gene-Based Interventions of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

“Our new data reinforce the promise for Intellia to potentially cure a variety of rare genetic diseases requiring the restoration of a functional protein in the liver with a single-course therapy,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We’ve now demonstrated our platform’s modularity and translatability to multiple targets of interest by inserting genes to durably produce unprecedented levels of protein in NHPs for hemophilia B and AAT deficiency. In parallel with advancing to the clinic treatments for other severe diseases, we will continue preclinical studies that further validate our wholly owned, CRISPR-based AAT deficiency treatment strategies for achieving normal AAT protein levels.”

Presentation Details

Title: “CRISPR/Cas9-Mediated Targeted Gene Insertion of SERPINA1 to Treat Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency”

Session: Gene Editing

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Sean Burns, M.D., senior director of Intellia’s Disease Biology and Pharmacology group

Intellia is advancing multiple genome editing strategies that may treat both lung and liver manifestations of AAT deficiency (AATD), which occur due to mutations in the SERPINA1 gene. The normal human AAT protein levels Intellia achieved following targeted insertion of the human SERPINA1 gene remained stable through 11 weeks in an ongoing NHP study. The observed levels of human AAT protein produced from the liver may be therapeutically sufficient to restore protease inhibition to protect the lungs and liver from improperly regulated neutrophil elastase activity. The NHP data build on previous results showing that consecutive in vivo genome editing (knockout plus insertion) achieved therapeutically relevant results in an AATD mouse model.