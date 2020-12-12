 

Intellia Therapeutics Achieves Normal Human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Protein Levels in Non-Human Primates Through Targeted Gene Insertion for the Treatment of AAT Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.12.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Demonstrates modularity of Intellia’s in vivo liver insertion technology to durably restore protein, compared to traditional gene therapy

Single-course administration of genome editing system provides potentially curative approach to AAT deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), is presenting the first demonstration of physiological protein levels of human alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) in non-human primates (NHPs) following a single administration. Compared to traditional adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, Intellia’s targeted liver gene insertion technology has the ability to achieve therapeutic levels of protein expression, in a stable and durable manner, after a single course of treatment. The company is presenting these data today at the Alpha-1 Foundation’s 20th Gordon L. Snider Critical Issues Workshop: The Promise of Gene-Based Interventions of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

“Our new data reinforce the promise for Intellia to potentially cure a variety of rare genetic diseases requiring the restoration of a functional protein in the liver with a single-course therapy,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We’ve now demonstrated our platform’s modularity and translatability to multiple targets of interest by inserting genes to durably produce unprecedented levels of protein in NHPs for hemophilia B and AAT deficiency. In parallel with advancing to the clinic treatments for other severe diseases, we will continue preclinical studies that further validate our wholly owned, CRISPR-based AAT deficiency treatment strategies for achieving normal AAT protein levels.”

Presentation Details

Title: “CRISPR/Cas9-Mediated Targeted Gene Insertion of SERPINA1 to Treat Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency”
Session: Gene Editing
Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
Presenting Author: Sean Burns, M.D., senior director of Intellia’s Disease Biology and Pharmacology group

Intellia is advancing multiple genome editing strategies that may treat both lung and liver manifestations of AAT deficiency (AATD), which occur due to mutations in the SERPINA1 gene. The normal human AAT protein levels Intellia achieved following targeted insertion of the human SERPINA1 gene remained stable through 11 weeks in an ongoing NHP study. The observed levels of human AAT protein produced from the liver may be therapeutically sufficient to restore protease inhibition to protect the lungs and liver from improperly regulated neutrophil elastase activity. The NHP data build on previous results showing that consecutive in vivo genome editing (knockout plus insertion) achieved therapeutically relevant results in an AATD mouse model.

Seite 1 von 4
Intellia Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intellia Therapeutics Achieves Normal Human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Protein Levels in Non-Human Primates Through Targeted Gene Insertion for the Treatment of AAT Deficiency Demonstrates modularity of Intellia’s in vivo liver insertion technology to durably restore protein, compared to traditional gene therapy Single-course administration of genome editing system provides potentially curative approach to AAT …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
TAAT Arrives in Ohio: Distributor Receives CAD $150,000+ Shipment of TAAT to Fill Pre-Orders from Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in the U.S. of Vaccine to Prevent ...
Aerpio Announces Statistically Significant Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Redemption of 3.73% Series M and 2.876% Series ...
Crescat Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Goliath Resources
VIVUS Receives Court Approval of Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization
New Millennium Iron Corp. Announces the Closing of the Reorganization with the Tata Steel Group; ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Development of Vegan, CBD Infused Pet Treat
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
Intellia Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting Its CRISPR/Cas9-Engineered TCR-T Cell Treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting
04.12.20
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Closing of $201 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
02.12.20
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
30.11.20
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock