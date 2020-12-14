21Vianet Announces Resignation of Director

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, today announced that on December 14, 2020, Mr. Tao Zou, a director of the Company nominated by King Venture Holdings Limited (“King Venture”) in accordance with an Investor Rights Agreement dated as of January 15, 2015 by and among the Company, King Venture and certain other parties (the “Investor Rights Agreement”), informed the Company’s board of directors of his decision to resign from the board with immediate effect due to personal reasons. The resignation of Mr. Zou did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Zou for his service to the Company.



As King Venture has ceased to have the director nomination right under the Investor Rights Agreement, immediately following the resignation of Mr. Tao Zou, the Company’s board of directors will consist of seven members, including five independent directors.