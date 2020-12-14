Reunion Gold reports high-grade gold intersections at the Boulanger Project in French Guiana including 19.94 g/t over 9 meters and 10.82 g/t over 5.5 meters

CFD20 - 024: 19.94 grams per tonne of gold over 9 meters (including 3.1 m @ 41.62 g/t)

(including 3.1 m @ 41.62 g/t) CFD20 - 025: 10.82 grams per tonne of gold over 5.5 meters (including 1 m @ 38.62 g/t)

The 2020 drilling program consisted of 13 diamond drill holes for total core length of 2,000 meters. The objective of the program was to expand the footprint of gold mineralization interpreted as being hosted in multiple parallel shear deformation zones ("DZ") within the so-called Doyle Trend at the Crique Filon prospect (Figure 1). The drill program partially tested three of the identified deformation zones. Eleven of the drill holes tested the deformation zone DZ3, averaging 156 meters in-depth, well into fresh rock, one additional hole tested DZ1, and another two tested DZ4 (Figure 2 and Table 1). All drill holes intersected mafic volcanic lavas and pyroclastic rocks cut by diabase dykes. The 14 current and historical drill holes testing DZ3 demonstrate excellent mineralization continuity along two subparallel shears, one 700 meter long (DZ3a) and another 500 meter long (DZ3b) – (see Figure 2 and Table 1 for 3D view link). Both shears are open on strike and at depth. Quartz veining, accompanied by tourmaline and sulphides (pyrrhotite and pyrite), characterizes this mineralization, hosted by well foliated and brecciated rocks. Visible gold was logged in two drill holes (CFD20-24 and 25).

Carlos Bertoni, Reunion's Acting CEO, stated: "During the past 12 months, our knowledge of the Boulanger gold mineralization has evolved tremendously. We now know that the mineralization is contained in several shear zones within a deformation corridor. We also understand that these shears are identifiable by geophysics, geochemistry, surface sampling and diamond drilling. The 2021 program will seek to expand the current shears’ footprint and gain further insight into the mineralization controls using the knowledge gained this year to define other high priority targets. We also plan to explore other prospects, like Devez, where historical drilling cut interesting intersections".