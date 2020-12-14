 

Reunion Gold reports high-grade gold intersections at the Boulanger Project in French Guiana including 19.94 g/t over 9 meters and 10.82 g/t over 5.5 meters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 22:47  |  61   |   |   

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) ("Reunion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its recently completed 2020 drilling program on the Crique Filon prospect within the Boulanger Project in French Guiana (Figure 1).

Significant high-grade intercepts include:

  • CFD20 - 024: 19.94 grams per tonne of gold over 9 meters (including 3.1 m @ 41.62 g/t)
  • CFD20 - 025: 10.82 grams per tonne of gold over 5.5 meters (including 1 m @ 38.62 g/t)

The 2020 drilling program consisted of 13 diamond drill holes for total core length of 2,000 meters. The objective of the program was to expand the footprint of gold mineralization interpreted as being hosted in multiple parallel shear deformation zones ("DZ") within the so-called Doyle Trend at the Crique Filon prospect (Figure 1). The drill program partially tested three of the identified deformation zones. Eleven of the drill holes tested the deformation zone DZ3, averaging 156 meters in-depth, well into fresh rock, one additional hole tested DZ1, and another two tested DZ4 (Figure 2 and Table 1). All drill holes intersected mafic volcanic lavas and pyroclastic rocks cut by diabase dykes. The 14 current and historical drill holes testing DZ3 demonstrate excellent mineralization continuity along two subparallel shears, one 700 meter long (DZ3a) and another 500 meter long (DZ3b) – (see Figure 2 and Table 1 for 3D view link). Both shears are open on strike and at depth. Quartz veining, accompanied by tourmaline and sulphides (pyrrhotite and pyrite), characterizes this mineralization, hosted by well foliated and brecciated rocks. Visible gold was logged in two drill holes (CFD20-24 and 25).

Carlos Bertoni, Reunion's Acting CEO, stated: "During the past 12 months, our knowledge of the Boulanger gold mineralization has evolved tremendously. We now know that the mineralization is contained in several shear zones within a deformation corridor. We also understand that these shears are identifiable by geophysics, geochemistry, surface sampling and diamond drilling. The 2021 program will seek to expand the current shears’ footprint and gain further insight into the mineralization controls using the knowledge gained this year to define other high priority targets. We also plan to explore other prospects, like Devez, where historical drilling cut interesting intersections".

Seite 1 von 3
Reunion Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reunion Gold reports high-grade gold intersections at the Boulanger Project in French Guiana including 19.94 g/t over 9 meters and 10.82 g/t over 5.5 meters LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) ("Reunion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its recently completed 2020 drilling program on the Crique Filon prospect within the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Reunion Gold Announces Discovery of Significant Gold Mineralization in Shear Zones and Launches Drilling Program at Oko West Project in Guyana
27.11.20
Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of Acting CEO