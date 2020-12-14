EZCORP Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were impacted by lower pawn service charges related to stimulus payments and ongoing COVID-19 headwinds, as well as charges and non-cash write-downs associated with the Company's efforts to simplify and streamline its business and other COVID-19 impacts. Given the typical delay between growth in pawn loan originations and pawn service charges, near-term pawn service charge revenue trends will continue to lag the recent stabilization and rebound in new loans made and pawn loans outstanding.

All amounts in this release are from EZCORP continuing operations and in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") unless otherwise noted. Comparisons shown in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Chief Executive Officer Jason Kulas stated, "We continue to make progress on key strategic initiatives. First, we implemented a number of initiatives that will result in a reduction of annual corporate expenses of more than $12 million beginning in fiscal 2021. We have also lowered store-level operating costs by $14 million on an annualized basis. While a majority of those store-level savings will be added back as transaction activity continues to grow, we are realizing significant expense reductions, with an ongoing focus on extracting further operating efficiencies. Second, we continue to strengthen our core pawn business by increasingly leveraging data analytics across geographies to optimize pricing, productivity and returns. Third, recent efforts to rationalize non-core activities have included closing our CASHMAX business in Canada. Finally, we remain focused on innovation to broaden customer engagement across channels, improve the customer experience and capture new business. Our digital pawn servicing platform, Lana, and our other digital efforts have been refocused on achieving these goals.

"At EZCORP, we are focused on optimizing the unique and essential elements of our core pawn business to address customers’ short-term cash needs. We have implemented a culture of continuous operational improvements that will drive operating leverage as we grow and will improve earnings power and shareholder value over time. As we sharpen our focus on continuous improvement in our pawn business, our team is viewing all initiatives through the lens of whether they benefit our core business. We look forward to providing updates on these initiatives in future quarters."

RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

Total revenues declined 22% to $166.9 million, and net revenues declined 26% to $89.6 million. These declines were driven by a reduction in revenue from pawn service charges (PSC), which was down 34% to $55.2 million as a result of lower average pawn loans outstanding (PLO) during the quarter.

PLO balance at the end of the quarter was $131.3 million, 34% below the prior-year quarter. Pawn loan demand was significantly reduced in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter following economic stimulus actions in the U.S. and constrained traffic in Latin America. Activity levels have started to normalize, with PLO increasing $18.0 million during the quarter as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operations expenses were $78.2 million, down $13.3 million, or 15%, $3.9 million of which is due to a reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation. Administrative expenses decreased by $11.1 million due to a $17.0 million reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation, offset by $4.9 million in increased labor costs.

Management implemented strategic initiatives to remove over $12 million in annual corporate expenses beginning in fiscal 2021 and $14 million related to store-level operating costs, a majority of which will be added back as transaction activity continues to increase.

Loss before taxes was $28.7 million and diluted loss per share was $0.42, compared to income before taxes of $0.4 million and diluted loss per share of $0.01, respectively, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis 1 , loss before taxes was $2.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to profit before taxes of $10.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.13, respectively, in the prior-year quarter.

, loss before taxes was $2.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to profit before taxes of $10.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.13, respectively, in the prior-year quarter. Net inventory of $95.9 million decreased 47%, reflecting annualized inventory turnover of 2.8x. Merchandise sales gross margin of 31% decreased 200 bps, but when excluding a $2.6 million increase in reserves resulting from the impact of COVID-19, merchandise sales gross margin was flat at 33%.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $147.0 million to $304.5 million as of the end of the quarter, with most of the increase attributable to the decline in PLO.

During the quarter, management began to implement cost savings and refocus initiatives designed to improve bottom line performance and position the Company for sustainable growth focused on the core pawn business. As a result of these initiatives, we recorded the following pre-tax charges in the quarter: $6.4 million in severance benefits related to the elimination of certain management positions; $4.9 million associated with the closure of the CASHMAX business in Canada and related operations; $4.1 million associated with the closure of four stores in U.S. Pawn and three stores in Latin America Pawn; and $5.0 million of other miscellaneous charges.



CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended September 30

in millions, except per share amounts

As Reported Adjusted1 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenues $ 166.9 $ 214.3 $ 170.9 $ 214.3 Net Revenues $ 89.6 $ 120.9 $ 91.3 $ 121.1 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations, Before Tax $ (28.7 ) $ 0.4 $ 2.9 $ 10.0 Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $ (23.3 ) $ (0.6 ) $ 3.8 $ 7.4 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.42 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.13 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (16.0 ) $ 12.1 $ 12.0 $ 19.3

Total revenues decreased 22% to $166.9 million. PSC was down 34% to $55.2 million due to lower average PLO during the quarter. PLO increased 16% from June 30 to September 30, compared to a 5% sequential gain in the same period of the prior year.

Merchandise sales declined 2%, driven primarily by lower inventory levels.

Scrap sales declined 72% due to a lack of diamond scrap sales in the quarter as compared to the prior year. Jewelry scrap activity was lower than the prior year in response to lower inventory levels, but the impact of lower volume was lessened by margin improvement to 28%, as compared to 10% in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit on scrap sales decreased 24% to $1.7 million.

Net revenues were down 26% to $89.6 million. Consolidated merchandise sales gross profit decreased 7% to $32.3 million, while consolidated merchandise sales gross margin was 31%. When excluding a $2.6 million increase in inventory reserves resulting from the impact of COVID-19, consolidated merchandise sales gross margin was 33%.

Consolidated operations expenses decreased 15% primarily due to cost-cutting initiatives at the store level. Total pawn store count increased 1%, consisting of a net 13 stores opened since the end of the prior-year quarter. Administrative expense decreased 78% to $3.1 million, primarily due to a $17.0 million reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation, offset by $4.9 million in increased labor costs.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

Total revenue was down 23%, reflecting the impact of lower average PLO on PSC revenue, which was down 32%.

PLO decreased 32% to $106.3 million, but increased $19.5 million, or 23%, since the end of June, compared to a 6% sequential increase during the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit on merchandise sales grew $0.7 million, or 2%, reflecting expanded sales margins, partially offset by a 3% reduction in merchandise sales volume, driven primarily by lower inventory levels. Merchandise sales gross margin was 37% (39%, when excluding an increase in inventory reserves of $1.4 million resulting from the impact of COVID-19), at the high end of our targeted range. Annualized inventory turns were 2.5x, a 32% increase over the prior year. Aged general merchandise inventory improved to 4% from 6% in the prior year.

Segment contribution decreased $14.6 million to $7.6 million. This decrease was the result of a $20.5 million reduction in PSC, partially offset by a $8.4 million reduction in operating expenses ($2.4 million of which attributable to a reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation).

Latin America Pawn

Merchandise sales grew 2%, to $27.3 million (11% to $30.0 million on a constant currency basis). Merchandise sales gross margin was 13% (17% when excluding an increase in inventory reserves of $1.2 million resulting from the impact of COVID-19). Aged general merchandise inventory increased to 8% from 6% in the prior year, but declined sequentially from 19% at the end of the prior quarter.

PSC decreased 38% to $12.0 million (down 32% to $13.1 million on a constant currency basis) as a result of lower average PLO for the quarter and a lower yield on pawn loans, reflecting our commitment to work with customers by negotiating reduced interest payments on a case-by-case basis.

Net revenues decreased 40% to $16.0 million (down 33% to $17.8 million on a constant currency basis) primarily due to lower PSC.

Operations expense was tightly managed, down 16% to $16.4 million.

Latin America Pawn added seven de novo stores in the quarter. New store openings typically pressure earnings in the short term as they ramp up, but drive higher profitability over time.

Segment loss for the quarter was $3.9 million ($4.2 million on a constant currency basis), compared to a contribution of $5.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting lower PSC revenues.

1 “Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. “Free cash flow,” which is a non-GAAP measure, includes certain adjustments to cash flow from operating activities.

For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

EZCORP, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

September 30, Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 105,118 $ 107,189 $ 498,213 $ 453,375 Jewelry scrapping sales 6,244 22,572 47,953 60,445 Pawn service charges 55,231 83,068 272,638 327,366 Other revenues 267 1,510 4,007 6,043 Total revenues 166,860 214,339 822,811 847,229 Merchandise cost of goods sold 72,770 72,325 334,481 297,508 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 4,512 20,287 38,041 52,935 Other cost of revenues (39 ) 871 1,054 2,338 Net revenues 89,617 120,856 449,235 494,448 Operating expenses: Operations 78,205 91,525 341,040 358,253 Administrative 3,100 14,167 49,897 55,990 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other assets 7,606 — 54,666 — Depreciation and amortization 7,653 7,683 30,827 28,797 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (459 ) 756 801 4,399 Other charges 20,388 — 20,388 — Total operating expenses 116,493 114,131 497,619 447,439 Operating (loss) income (26,876 ) 6,725 (48,384 ) 47,009 Interest expense 5,883 5,425 22,472 32,637 Interest income (761 ) (1,449 ) (3,173 ) (11,086 ) Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated affiliates (3,467 ) 767 2,429 135 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — 19,725 Other (income) expense 198 1,545 (17 ) 1,424 Income from continuing operations before income taxes (28,729 ) 437 (70,095 ) 4,174 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,389 ) 1,029 (1,632 ) 2,406 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (23,340 ) (592 ) (68,463 ) 1,768 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (53 ) — (457 ) Net (loss) income (23,340 ) (645 ) (68,463 ) 1,311 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (1,230 ) Net (loss) income attributable to EZCORP, Inc. $ (23,340 ) $ (645 ) $ (68,463 ) $ 2,541 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations $ (0.42 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.24 ) $ 0.05 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations $ (0.42 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.24 ) $ 0.05 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,070 55,446 55,313 55,341 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 55,070 55,446 55,313 55,984

EZCORP, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2020 2019 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,542 $ 157,567 Restricted cash 8,011 4,875 Pawn loans 131,323 199,058 Pawn service charges receivable, net 20,580 31,802 Inventory, net 95,891 179,355 Notes receivable, net — 7,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,903 25,921 Total current assets 593,250 605,760 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 32,458 34,516 Property and equipment, net 56,986 67,357 Lease right-of-use asset 183,809 — Goodwill 257,582 300,527 Intangible assets, net 58,638 68,044 Notes receivable, net 1,148 1,117 Deferred tax asset, net 8,931 1,998 Other assets 4,221 4,383 Total assets $ 1,197,023 $ 1,083,702 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 213 $ 214 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,504 77,957 Customer layaway deposits 11,008 12,915 Lease liability 49,742 — Total current liabilities 132,467 91,086 Long-term debt, net 251,016 238,380 Deferred tax liability, net 524 1,985 Lease liability 153,040 — Other long-term liabilities 10,849 7,302 Total liabilities 547,896 338,753 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,332,848 as of September 30, 2020 and 52,565,064 as of September 30, 2019 521 526 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of September 30, 2020 and 2019 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 398,475 407,628 Retained earnings 318,169 389,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,068 ) (52,398 ) Total equity 649,127 744,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,197,023 $ 1,083,702

EZCORP, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 (in thousands) Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (68,463 ) $ 1,311 $ 36,294 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,827 28,797 25,484 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 13,200 19,759 17,595 Amortization of lease right-of-use asset 45,649 — — Accretion of notes receivable discount and deferred compensation fee (821 ) (4,524 ) (9,150 ) Deferred income taxes (8,393 ) 1,616 7,916 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 54,666 — — Other adjustments 1,652 5,776 2,607 Reserve on jewelry scrap receivable — 3,646 — Stock compensation expense (5,094 ) 9,751 10,784 Equity in net loss (gain) from investment in unconsolidated affiliates 2,429 135 (5,529 ) Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — 19,725 11,712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Pawn service charges receivable 11,021 (732 ) (1,788 ) Inventory 17,043 (493 ) (1,074 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (875 ) 5,732 477 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (37,401 ) 22,246 (3,271 ) Customer layaway deposits (1,647 ) 1,176 709 Income taxes, net of excess tax benefit from stock compensation (4,715 ) (10,404 ) (3,785 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,078 103,517 88,981 Investing activities: Loans made (568,368 ) (737,585 ) (707,220 ) Loans repaid 394,469 434,142 421,331 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 304,323 288,502 266,962 Capital expenditures, net (28,526 ) (38,839 ) (40,474 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (8,116 ) (93,165 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate — — (14,036 ) Principal collections on notes receivable 8,000 34,067 32,396 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 109,898 (27,829 ) (134,206 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,459 ) (3,288 ) (311 ) Payout of deferred consideration (350 ) — — Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 912 1,064 171,409 Payments on borrowings (198 ) (196,093 ) (3,510 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,158 ) — — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,253 ) (198,317 ) 167,588 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,612 ) (507 ) (654 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 150,111 (123,136 ) 121,709 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 162,442 285,578 163,869 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 312,553 $ 162,442 $ 285,578 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,542 $ 157,567 $ 285,311 Restricted cash 8,011 4,875 267 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 312,553 $ 162,442 $ 285,578 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 8,489 $ 12,900 $ 8,412 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 9,753 $ 11,132 $ 13,676 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory $ 241,252 $ 301,357 $ 274,590

EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

(Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Lana Other International Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 77,862 $ 27,256 $ — $ — $ 105,118 $ — $ 105,118 Jewelry scrapping sales 3,786 2,458 — — 6,244 — 6,244 Pawn service charges 43,222 12,009 — — 55,231 — 55,231 Other revenues 43 (50 ) 21 253 267 — 267 Total revenues 124,913 41,673 21 253 166,860 — 166,860 Merchandise cost of goods sold 49,056 23,714 — — 72,770 — 72,770 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 2,634 1,878 — — 4,512 — 4,512 Other cost of revenues — 32 — (71 ) (39 ) — (39 ) Net revenues 73,223 16,049 21 324 89,617 — 89,617 Operating expenses (income): Operations 59,687 16,423 699 1,396 78,205 — 78,205 Administrative — — — — — 3,100 3,100 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets — 2 — 25 27 7,579 7,606 Depreciation and amortization 2,705 1,839 332 8 4,884 2,769 7,653 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 151 — — — 151 (610 ) (459 ) Other Charges 3,106 1,715 3,258 3,802 11,881 8,507 20,388 Interest expense — 255 — 85 340 5,543 5,883 Interest income — (425 ) — — (425 ) (336 ) (761 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — — (3,467 ) (3,467 ) — (3,467 ) Other expense (income) — 147 — (8 ) 139 59 198 Segment contribution (loss) $ 7,574 $ (3,907 ) $ (4,268 ) $ (1,517 ) $ (2,118 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ (2,118 ) $ (26,611 ) $ (28,729 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Lana Other International Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 80,357 $ 26,832 $ — $ — $ 107,189 $ — $ 107,189 Jewelry scrapping sales 17,458 5,114 — — 22,572 — 22,572 Pawn service charges 63,711 19,357 — — 83,068 — 83,068 Other revenues 108 45 — 1,357 1,510 — 1,510 Total revenues 161,634 51,348 — 1,357 214,339 — 214,339 Merchandise cost of goods sold 52,205 20,120 — — 72,325 — 72,325 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 15,638 4,649 — — 20,287 — 20,287 Other cost of revenues — — — 871 871 — 871 Net revenues 93,791 26,579 — 486 120,856 — 120,856 Operating expenses (income): Operations 68,119 19,496 2,694 1,207 91,516 — 91,516 Administrative — — — — — 14,176 14,176 Depreciation and amortization 2,928 1,724 10 29 4,691 2,992 7,683 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 546 (52 ) — 260 754 2 756 Interest expense — 39 — 211 250 5,175 5,425 Interest income — (375 ) — — (375 ) (1,074 ) (1,449 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — — 767 767 — 767 Other (income) expense — (30 ) — 1,605 1,575 (30 ) 1,545 Segment contribution (loss) $ 22,198 $ 5,777 $ (2,704 ) $ (3,593 ) $ 21,678 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 21,678 $ (21,241 ) $ 437

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Lana Other International Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 391,921 $ 106,292 $ — $ — $ 498,213 $ — $ 498,213 Jewelry scrapping sales 36,691 11,262 — — 47,953 — 47,953 Pawn service charges 210,081 62,557 — — 272,638 — 272,638 Other revenues 150 — 34 3,823 4,007 — 4,007 Total revenues 638,843 180,111 34 3,823 822,811 — 822,811 Merchandise cost of goods sold 251,544 82,937 — — 334,481 — 334,481 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 28,064 9,977 — — 38,041 — 38,041 Other cost of revenues — 101 — 953 1,054 — 1,054 Net revenues 359,235 87,096 34 2,870 449,235 — 449,235 Operating expenses (income): Operations 261,608 69,916 4,270 5,246 341,040 — 341,040 Administrative — — — — — 49,897 49,897 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 10,000 35,938 — 1,149 47,087 7,579 54,666 Depreciation and amortization 11,030 7,315 1,058 68 19,471 11,356 30,827 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 385 (72 ) — (20 ) 293 508 801 Other Charges 3,106 1,715 3,258 3,802 11,881 8,507 20,388 Interest expense — 685 — 549 1,234 21,238 22,472 Interest income — (1,586 ) — — (1,586 ) (1,587 ) (3,173 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — — 2,429 2,429 — 2,429 Other expense (income) — (156 ) — 6 (150 ) 133 (17 ) Segment contribution (loss) $ 73,106 $ (26,659 ) $ (8,552 ) $ (10,359 ) $ 27,536 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 27,536 $ (97,631 ) $ (70,095 )

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Lana Other International Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 355,996 $ 97,379 $ — $ — $ 453,375 $ — $ 453,375 Jewelry scrapping sales 45,815 14,630 — — 60,445 — 60,445 Pawn service charges 248,369 78,997 — — 327,366 — 327,366 Other revenues 233 179 — 5,631 6,043 — 6,043 Total revenues 650,413 191,185 — 5,631 847,229 — 847,229 Merchandise cost of goods sold 225,136 72,372 — — 297,508 — 297,508 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 39,318 13,617 — — 52,935 — 52,935 Other cost of revenues — — — 2,338 2,338 — 2,338 Net revenues 385,959 105,196 — 3,293 494,448 — 494,448 Operating expenses (income): Operations 269,003 74,199 7,675 7,376 358,253 — 358,253 Administrative — — — — — 55,990 55,990 Depreciation and amortization 11,879 6,267 10 219 18,375 10,422 28,797 Loss on sale or disposal of assets 3,402 691 — 282 4,375 24 4,399 Interest expense — 1,609 — 491 2,100 30,537 32,637 Interest income — (1,601 ) — — (1,601 ) (9,485 ) (11,086 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — — 135 135 — 135 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — 19,725 19,725 — 19,725 Other income — (93 ) — 1,895 1,802 (378 ) 1,424 Segment contribution (loss) $ 101,675 $ 24,124 $ (7,685 ) $ (26,830 ) $ 91,284 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 91,284 $ (87,110 ) $ 4,174

EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other International Consolidated As of June 30, 2020 511 496 22 1,029 New locations opened — 7 — 7 Locations acquired — — — — Locations sold, combined or closed (6 ) (3 ) (22 ) (31 ) As of September 30, 2020 505 500 — 1,005 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other International Consolidated As of June 30, 2019 514 470 22 1,006 New locations opened — 10 — 10 Locations acquired — — — — Locations sold, combined or closed (2 ) — — (2 ) As of September 30, 2019 512 480 22 1,014 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other International Consolidated As of September 30, 2019 512 480 22 1,014 New locations opened — 23 — 23 Locations acquired — — — — Locations sold, combined or closed (7 ) (3 ) (22 ) (32 ) As of September 30, 2020 505 500 — 1,005 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other International Consolidated As of September 30, 2018 508 453 27 988 New locations opened — 22 — 22 Locations acquired 7 5 — 12 Locations sold, combined or closed (3 ) — (5 ) (8 ) As of September 30, 2019 512 480 22 1,014

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency ("constant currency") and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mexican peso 21.6 19.7 22.1 19.4 21.0 19.4 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.6 Honduran lempira 24.3 24.2 24.3 24.1 24.3 24.1 Peruvian sol 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.3

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2020 Q4 2019 Q4 (in millions) Net loss $ (23.3 ) $ (0.6 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.1 Interest expense 5.9 5.4 Interest income (0.8 ) (1.4 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (5.4 ) 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 7.7 7.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ (16.0 ) $ 12.1

Total Revenues Net Revenues (Loss) Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net (Loss) Income Adjusted EBITDA Diluted EPS 2020 Q4 Reported $ 166.9 $ 89.6 $ (28.7 ) $ 5.4 $ (23.3 ) $ (16.0 ) $ (0.42 ) Other charges — — 20.4 (3.7 ) 16.7 20.4 0.30 Impairment of intangible assets — — 7.6 (1.7 ) 5.9 7.6 0.11 Non cash interest — — 3.3 (0.8 ) 2.5 — 0.05 Other adjustments — — 0.7 1.8 2.5 (0.2 ) 0.04 Constant currency impact 4.0 1.7 (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) 0.2 (0.01 ) 2020 Q4 Adjusted $ 170.9 $ 91.3 $ 2.9 $ 0.9 $ 3.8 $ 12.0 $ 0.07

Total Revenues Net Revenues (Loss) Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net (Loss) Income Adjusted EBITDA Diluted EPS 2019 Q4 Reported $ 214.3 $ 120.9 $ 0.4 $ 1.0 $ (0.6 ) $ 12.1 $ (0.01 ) Other charges — — 2.4 0.4 2.0 — 0.04 Impairment of intangible assets — — 2.0 0.3 1.7 2.0 0.03 Non cash interest — — 1.9 0.3 1.6 1.9 0.03 Other adjustments — 0.2 1.7 0.3 1.4 1.7 0.02 Constant currency impact — — 1.6 0.3 1.3 1.6 0.02 2019 Q4 Adjusted* $ 214.3 $ 121.1 $ 10.0 $ 2.6 $ 7.4 $ 19.3 $ 0.13

* During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we revised the financial information our chief operating decision maker (our chief executive officer) reviews for operational decision-making purposes to include the separate financial results of our Lana business. Our historical segment results have been recast to conform to current presentation including the removal of discretionary strategic investment in digital platform costs in historically adjusted results. We additionally recast certain other adjustments to conform to restated historical results.

2020 Q4: U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY (in millions) Consolidated revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 166.9 (22) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 4.0 Constant currency consolidated revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 170.9 (20) % Consolidated net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 89.6 (26) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.7 Constant currency consolidated net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 91.3 (24) % Consolidated net inventory $ 95.9 (47) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.7 Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 97.6 (46) % Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 16.0 (40) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.7 Constant currency Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 17.8 (33) % Latin America Pawn PLO $ 25.0 (40) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 2.4 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 27.4 (34) % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 12.0 (38) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.1 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 13.1 (32) % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 27.3 2 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 2.8 Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ 30.0 12 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ (3.9) (168) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ (0.3) Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended September 30, 2020) $ (4.2) (103) %

