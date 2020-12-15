Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid Up to C$40 Million

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is commencing its previously announced substantial issuer bid on December 16, 2020 pursuant to which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to C$40 million of its Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") for cash (the "Offer"). The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 20, 2021, unless extended, varied or withdrawn by Orca. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.



The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", allowing shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a price range of not less than C$6.50 and not more than C$7.50 per Class B Share (in increments of C$0.05 per Class B Share), at which they will tender their Class B Shares to the Offer. Upon expiry of the Offer, Orca will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than C$7.50 and not less than C$6.50 per Class B Share) that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Class B Shares properly tendered to the Offer, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding C$40 million.