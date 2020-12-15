Providence to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC) today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference | Virtual

January 11 - 14, 2021

Group presentation: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET

Live audio stream of group presentation: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35332-p ...