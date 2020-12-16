 

Update on Asset Backed Debt Facility

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

16 December 2020

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Update on Asset Backed Debt Facility

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, would like to update the market that the previously announced detailed term sheet from the international banking institution (the ‘Bank’), linked to Vast’s now 100% owned Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania, was presented to the Bank’s credit committee at its meeting held yesterday, 15 December2020, and the final decision is being considered by the committee members.

The Company will update the market regarding approval status once confirmed by the Bank.

**ENDS**

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company’s Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M–3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.


