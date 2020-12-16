Bezons, December 16, 2020 – 8:00 am – RIBER, global market leader in MBE equipment for semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system in Asia.



RIBER received an order for a research system, model C21 DZ, from a leading academic research group in Asia. This system will be used primarily to prepare ultra-pure layers of III-V materials for low-temperature transport studies, including quantum Hall Effect measurements.