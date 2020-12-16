 

PyroGenesis Signs Additional $1.1MM Contract with US Tunneling Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:35  |  75   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its press releases dated April 1st and 21st, 2020, it has signed an additional contract (the “Contract”) with a US based tunneling client (the “Client”) for approx. $1.1MM. The total value of all contracts, including the one announced today, entered into with the Client is in excess of $3.6MM. The Company has received $1.3MM to date under these contracts. The Client’s name will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

Based on these contracts, PyroGenesis will be designing, manufacturing, testing and supplying the Client with a plasma torch tailored specifically for tunneling (the “TT1 Torch”). The TT1 Torch is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2021, at which time it will then be tested. The Client is committed to purchase exclusively from PyroGenesis, and the Company is committed to exclusively supply the Client with plasma torches and auxiliary equipment for tunneling applications.

PyroGenesis’ high-powered plasma torch will be used to replace traditional tunneling methods. An important benefit in using plasma-based tools versus traditional methods is its potential to drill through all geologies with greater flexibility in size diameter, while at the same time being more economical, efficient and environmentally friendly.

“This is the second announcement PyroGenesis has made in as many months which highlight advances in our plasma torch offerings,” said Mr. P Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “As you can see, not only are our torch offerings steadily moving forward, but are doing so in totally independent applications. This bodes well for the future and once again, underscores both the interest in, and versatility of, our torch offerings which at the same time are being recognized as effective environmental solutions.”

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

Seite 1 von 2
PyroGenesis Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis Signs Additional $1.1MM Contract with US Tunneling Company MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
PyroGenesis Receives Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label; Further Solidifying its Position as an Emerging Leader in GHG Emissions Reduction
08.12.20
PyroGenesis’ Board Approves Plan to File Application to NASDAQ for Q1 2021 Listing
25.11.20
PyroGenesis Announces Q3 2020 Results: Revenues $8.1MM; Net Income $15.3MM; Gross Margin 67.9%, Current Backlog $36.4MM; Basic EPS $0.10
24.11.20
PyroGenesis Signs Initial Plasma Torch Contract with Major Iron Ore Producer
19.11.20
PyroGenesis Receives Confirmation that the first 5,000 TPY DROSRITE System Successfully Passes Factory Acceptance Test
18.11.20
PyroGenesis Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:06 Uhr
1.548
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete