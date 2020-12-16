 

Bonduelle - Combined Shareholders' Meeting December 17, 2020 Composition of the Bureau of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held behind closed doors

BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France.
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, December 16, 2020

Press Release

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
December 17, 2020

Composition of the Bureau of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
to be held behind closed doors

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with article 4 of ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 17, 2020 was convened on a second call behind closed doors without the physical presence of shareholders and persons having the right to attend.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast in live at 9am on December 17, 2020 and will also be available in deferred format in the Shareholders’ Meeting section of our website: https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.html.

For the purposes of composing the bureau of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, the company Pierre et Benoît Bonduelle SAS, General Manager, represented by Guillaume Debrosse, has appointed the company La Plaine SA represented by Mr. Jean-Bernard Bonduelle and Bonduelle Valeurs represented by Mr. Bruno Rauwel, two of the largest shareholders, to act as scrutineers, which they accepted.

Mr. Martin Ducroquet, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will chair the meeting.

Mr. Grégory Sanson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Finance & Development, will act as Secretary of the Bureau.

The General Manager

Attachment


