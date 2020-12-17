 

Klépierre KLÉPIERRE SIGNS A €1.4BN SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

KLÉPIERRE SIGNS A €1.4BN SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Paris — December 17, 2020

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, is today announcing the successful closing of a syndicated revolving credit facility for a total amount of €1,385 million. This five-year facility (incorporating two options to extend the maturity by an additional year each) replaces the former facilities maturing in 2021 and 2022. The Group’s liquidity position now stands at €3.1 billion (€2.3 billion for the RCF, €0.4 billion in cash and €0.4 billion in bank overdrafts), with an average maturity of 4.9 years, fully covering Klépierre’s refinancing needs through March 2024.

This sustainability-linked revolving credit facility was also designed to support the Group’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its portfolio by 2030. It includes especially a mechanism whereby when the annual carbon intensity reduction objectives for the Group's malls have been met, the margin on the credit is reduced, with the corresponding amount being reinvested by Klépierre in installing or upgrading building management systems(1) in its malls.

The bank syndicate encompasses 19 banks from eight different countries. Barclays acted as documentation agent, Crédit Agricole CIB, Santander and Natixis as sustainability coordinators, Deutsche Bank and Société Générale as syndication coordinators and BNP Paribas as credit agent.


AGENDA  
February 17, 2021 2020 full-year earnings
May 6, 2021 Annual General Meeting
Investor relations contacts media contacts
Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing Zhang, IR Officer
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 — mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Officer
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com 		Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate
& Internal Communications
 +33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com

 

Delphine Granier, Taddeo
 +33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 — teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.  
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release is available on the Klépierre website: www.klepierre.com




([1]) Computer-based control systems installed in buildings that manage and monitor mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power, fire, and security systems.



