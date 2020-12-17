Tryg ‘Best Company’, ‘Best Investor Relations Officer’ and ‘Best CEO’ in the annual Regi survey

In the annual survey compiled by the Swedish consultancy, Regi, approximately 250 analysts evaluate 90 Nordic listed companies on 23 different criteria including the quality of quarterly and annual reports, investor presentations, corporate website, top management credibility and overall dialogue with the investor community.

For the third year in a row, Tryg has been ranked highest in the Nordic market, also ranking Tryg number one when it comes to exceptional investor relations in the categories: Best company, Best IRO, Gianandrea Roberti, and Best CEO, Morten Hübbe.