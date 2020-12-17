SPS Commerce Acquires Data Masons

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced the acquisition of Data Masons, a provider of EDI solutions to hundreds of consumer goods, industrial and distribution businesses and resellers.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Data Masons. Together, SPS Commerce and Data Masons offer unmatched trading partner and system expertise for customers using Microsoft solutions," said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. "Combined, we have numerous partnerships in the Microsoft community that will extend SPS Commerce’s leadership in this market.”

“Data Masons is thrilled to join the SPS Commerce retail network," said Glenn McPeak, CEO of Data Masons. “We have worked closely with SPS Commerce since 2011 to serve customers in the Microsoft market and we share a vision of providing the easiest-to-use, most automated EDI solutions that help suppliers optimize efficiency when transacting with their trading partners.”

As part of the SPS Commerce community, Data Masons customers will have access to the SPS Commerce global retail network, which includes more than 90,000 trading partners in over 80 countries, and expanded capabilities for connecting with global supply chain partners.

Acquisition Details

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SPS Commerce acquired all equity interests of Data Masons for approximately $100 million in cash. Data Masons is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

SPS Commerce anticipates the acquisition will have a nominal impact to fourth quarter and full year 2020 expected financial results.

For fiscal year 2021, the company expects the acquisition will add approximately $20 million in revenue and approximately $3 million in adjusted EBITDA. This includes the estimated impact of approximately $2 million of the deferred revenue adjustment related to purchase accounting.

The company also expects the acquisition to contribute approximately $5 million to Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022.

Additional details, including the amortization expense associated with the acquisition, will be provided when the company reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results in February of 2021.

Conference Call

SPS Commerce will host a conference call today at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 7099364 at least five minutes prior to the 7:30 a.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.