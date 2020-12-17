 

Acer Therapeutics Announces Publication of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) Patient Registry Data from Sweden

Authors report that celiprolol may have a protective effect in COL3A1-positive vEDS patients

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the publication of additional long-term data from COL3A1-positive vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) patients in the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery (EJVES). The publication, entitled “Celiprolol Treatment in Patients with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome,”1 can be found at https://www.ejves.com/action/showPdf?pii=S1078-5884%2820%2930930-8.

This published study describes outcomes in 40 patients with COL3A1-positive vEDS that were clinically monitored and treated with celiprolol in a single center retrospective study at Uppsala University Hospital, a national referral center for vEDS patients in Sweden, between the years 2011 and 2019. Patients were followed for a median of 22 months (range 1-98 months) with a total follow up of 106 patient years. Assessments were conducted by a multidisciplinary team, including vascular surgeons, angiologists and clinical geneticists. Celiprolol was administered twice daily and titrated up by 100 mg steps to a maximum of 400 mg per day. Some patients were treated concomitantly or separately with other medications. Sixty-five percent of the patients reached the target dose of 400 mg and the medication was generally well tolerated.

The annual risk of a major vascular event was 4.7% in this study, noted as being similar to that observed in the celiprolol treatment-arm of the BBEST2 trial (5%) and lower than in the BBEST trial control arm (12%). Five patients suffered major vascular events, four of which were fatal. No significant predictor of vascular events was identified by the authors.

“The results from this long-term registry study and the increasing length of follow up provide further evidence of celiprolol’s potential protective effect in COL3A1-positive vEDS patients,” said Martin Björck, MD, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Vascular Surgery, Department of Surgical Sciences at Uppsala University.

“Dr. Björck is an incredibly well-respected vascular specialist in Europe. We are encouraged by his team’s results that add to the growing body of evidence in support of celiprolol’s potential benefit in treating COL3A1-positive vEDS patients,” said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer Therapeutics. “Since our meeting with the FDA’s Office of New Drugs (OND) last February, we have been working diligently to evaluate various forms of confirmatory evidence needed to meet the substantial evidence standard. With our partners, we believe we have identified a plan to collect additional data that supports the results from the COL3A1-positive analysis from the BBEST trial and could help meet the standard. As such, we intend to submit a request to the FDA in the next several weeks for a meeting to discuss the appropriateness of our approach.”

