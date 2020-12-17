 

Boingo Named ‘Best WiFi Service’ by Global Traveler Magazine for 11th Time

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has won the 2020 Global Traveler GT Tested Award for “Best WiFi Service.” The win marks the 11th time Boingo has received the prestigious honor for its blazing fast Wi-Fi that keeps people connected at more than one million hotspots around the world.

“Connectivity has never been so important,” said Dawn Callahan, chief marketing officer, Boingo. “Travelers now rely on Wi-Fi to make their journey more touchless as they follow new health and safety measures at airports like social distancing and contactless boarding. From London to L.A., Dubai to Brazil, Boingo’s world-class Wi-Fi networks are connecting travelers when it matters most. We’re proud to do our part and are honored to once again be selected as the ‘Best WiFi Service’ in global travel.”

Boingo’s award-winning wireless networks are helping major airports navigate recovery stages amid COVID-19. The company’s converged cellular and Wi-Fi solutions have been at the forefront of touchless passenger experiences that include contactless security and entry, mobile concessions, cleaning and maintenance procedures, and proximity-based digital signage.

For travel in the 5G future, Boingo is continuing to buildout next generation wireless networks. In October, the company announced that it deployed the first known airport-wide Wi-Fi 6 network at Brazil’s São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU). The new Wi-Fi 6 network is designed to enhance streaming and downloading movies, TV shows, music, games and other content on the go, while supporting online activities that include checking flight and weather updates, and new health and safety protocols.

In its 17th annual GT Tested Reader Survey awards, Global Traveler conducted a reader poll asking frequent travelers to vote for their favorite airlines, hotels, loyalty programs, Wi-Fi and more in an open-ended survey. For the 11th year, Boingo received an overwhelming majority of votes in the Best WiFi Service category.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

