Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets

Endocyn, a Microcyn Technology product manufactured by Sonoma, is a biocompatible root canal irrigant that does not stain teeth or restorations. In a study conducted by the Departments of Endodontics and Cell Biology and Anatomy at Louisiana State University School of Dentistry published in the Journal of Endodontics, Regenerative Endodontics, Endocyn demonstrated less cellular toxicity compared to traditional endodontic irrigants such as sodium hypochlorite. The full study can be found here: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0099239917310439

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Gabriel Science, LLC for the sale of Microcyn Technology products into the dental market and has accepted its first order.

“We believe Endocyn and the Microcyn family of hypochlorous acid products are the next generation of products to help in the management of a myriad of dental, head and neck conditions” said Dr. Mark Fontenot, managing member at Gabriel Science, LLC. “The Microcyn family of HOCl products is a much needed addition to the treatment options available to dental healthcare providers given Microcyn’s superior performance.”

“We are pleased to bring this cutting-edge advance in dental products to the U.S. market and to partner with Gabriel Science,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety. This partnership also furthers Sonoma’s strategy of expanding its offerings of Microcyn-powered products available in the U.S. market.”

About Gabriel Science, LLC

Gabriel Science, LLC is a life science company dedicated to providing advanced therapies and products for the professional management of oral, dental, maxillofacial, and head and neck conditions. In collaboration with leading clinicians, Gabriel Science distributes and sells proprietary products for tissue regeneration, wound healing, and head and neck disease management. Gabriel Science is a U.S.-based company located in Niwot, Colorado (gabrielmed@aol.com).