 

Gold Resource Corporation Approves Spin-Off of Fortitude Gold Corporation and Announces Record and Distribution Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 00:00  |  30   |   |   

COLORADO SPRINGS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” and “Gold Resource”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the spin-off of Fortitude Gold Corporation (“Fortitude Gold”) and declared a pro rata distribution of 100% of the outstanding common stock of Fortitude Gold to shareholders of Gold Resource Corporation.  The Board of Directors has established the record date as the close of business on December 28, 2020 (the “Record Date”), and the distribution date as the close of business December 31, 2020 (the “Distribution Date”).  As a result of the distribution, Gold Resource shareholders of record will receive one (1) share of Fortitude Gold for every 3.5 shares of Gold Resource Corporation common stock they hold.  The ex-date is expected to be December 24, 2020, one business day prior to the record date.  Fractional shares of common stock will be distributed in connection with the Spin-Off except for shareholders who hold stock in "street name" at Depository Trust Company who will receive cash-in-lieu, as Depository Trust Company does not accept fractional shares.  Gold Resource shareholders will continue to own their shares of Gold Resource’s common stock. 

No action is required by Company shareholders to receive the distributed shares of Fortitude Gold common stock.  Gold Resource Corporation shareholders of record will receive a book-entry account statement reflecting their new ownership of Fortitude Gold stock or their brokerage account will be credited with Fortitude Gold shares.  The Fortitude Gold shares are expected to be credited to “street name” shareholders through Depository Trust Corporation (DTC) on the Distribution Date. 

A registration statement relating to the shares subject to the distribution has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.  The shares of Fortitude Gold may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.  The record date and the distribution date for the spin-off of Fortitude Gold may change depending on the effective date of Fortitude Gold's registration statement.  This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

Seite 1 von 3


Gold Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation Approves Spin-Off of Fortitude Gold Corporation and Announces Record and Distribution Dates COLORADO SPRINGS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” and “Gold Resource”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the spin-off of Fortitude Gold …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Gold Resource Corporation Declares November Monthly Dividend

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
1.178
Produktion noch dieses Jahr bei GOLD RESOURCE!
25.09.20
2
Gold Resource