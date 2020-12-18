 

Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 00:57  |  37   |   |   

PERTH, Western Australia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is pleased to advise it has successfully completed the first pour of gold at its Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire. Perseus achieved this important milestone nearly five weeks ahead of schedule, consistent with its “stretch target” of first gold at Yaouré in December 2020.

With construction of the Yaouré processing plant and associated infrastructure largely complete, Perseus will now focus on satisfying continuous performance tests and positioning to declare Commercial Production. Perseus expects to achieve both during the March 2021 quarter, when the first shipment of gold from the Yaouré mine site is also expected to occur.

Perseus acquired Yaouré when it merged with Amara Mining plc in April 2016. Since then, the Company has completed an extensive programme of confirmatory drilling and test work and prepared a definitive feasibility study (DFS). After permitting and negotiating a Mining Convention with the Ivorian government, construction of the US$265 million mine started in August 2019.

Initially, lower grade oxide ore mainly from decommissioned heap leach pads will be processed in the Yaouré plant pending access to higher grade fresh ore from the CMA pit. During the first five years of the Yaouré mine life, our DFS forecasts annual gold production averaging around 215,000 ounces at a weighted average all in site cost of (AISC) of approximately US$750 per ounce. An updated Life of Mine Plan for Yaouré, taking the actual commissioning date, current mining rates, operating costs and possible increases in Mineral Resources into account, is scheduled for release in the March 2021 quarter.

With the successful development and commissioning of Yaouré, Perseus will own and operate three gold mines (Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré) in two West African countries (Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire) and will be on track to achieve its goal to produce more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year at a cash margin of more than US$400 per ounce, and become a reliable intermediate gold company that generates material benefits for all of its stakeholders.

Perseus’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jeff Quartermaine said:

“Pouring our first gold at Yaouré yesterday represented the achievement of a major milestone in the construction and commissioning of Perseus’s third gold mine. It also represented the delivery of another promise made to shareholders by Perseus’s management team, namely, to achieve its stretch target of first gold at Yaouré in December 2020. 
Seite 1 von 4
Perseus Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule PERTH, Western Australia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is pleased to advise it has successfully completed the first pour of gold at its Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
26.11.20
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
18.542
Perseus Mining -- Fakten, Phantasien, Erwartungen
29.01.20
3
December 2019 Quarterly Report Conference Call