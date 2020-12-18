

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.12.2020 / 07:52

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Unternehmens Invest AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Knünz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 52.00 EUR 520000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 52.00 EUR 520000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

