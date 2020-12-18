 

DGAP-DD All for One Group SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 07:53  |  39   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2020 / 07:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Unternehmens Invest AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Rudolf
Last name(s): Knünz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 520000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.00 EUR 520000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63989  18.12.2020 



All for One Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD All for One Group SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.12.2020 / 07:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung stößt auf großes Interesse bei Investoren im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG treibt strategische Neuausrichtung als ...
DGAP-News: SHS beteiligt sich an schweizerisch-deutscher Spezial-Arzneimittel-Firma Develco Pharma
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für fünf PV-Kraftwerke in Ungarn
DGAP-News: DEFAMA expandiert weiter und steigert Nettomieten
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
DGAP-DD: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:53 Uhr
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE deutsch
16.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE beabsichtigt Übernahme des SAP-Dienstleisters SNP Poland (deutsch)
16.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE plans to acquire SAP service provider SNP Poland
16.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE beabsichtigt Übernahme des SAP-Dienstleisters SNP Poland
16.12.20
SNP verkauft polnische Tochter an All for One Group
11.12.20
All for One Group kündigt erneut 1,20 Euro Dividende je Aktie an
11.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share
11.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Endgültige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud // Dividendenvorschlag erneut bei 1,20 EUR je Aktie
27.11.20
Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
1.063
Ausbruch ???