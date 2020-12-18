Mowi ASA Mowi Canada West
According to a press release the Government of Canada has decided to phase out salmon farming licences in Discovery Islands, British Columbia, from 30 June 2022. This represents 30% or approximately 10-12k GWT of Mowi’s total average annual harvest volumes in British Columbia from 2022. 2021 harvest volumes will not be impacted.
Further to this Mowi will develop a mitigation plan and revised strategy for its operations in British Columbia.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
