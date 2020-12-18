 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2020 / 10:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Stiller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NanoRepro AG

b) LEI
3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006577109

b) Nature of the transaction
Securities lending of 100,000 shares as part of the settlement of the capital increase of NanoRepro AG.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG
Untergasse 8
35037 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com

 
Wertpapier


