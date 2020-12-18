 

ESI Group Moves Its Registered Office to Rungis (FR)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 18:45  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), is announcing the Board of Directors’ decision to move its Headquarters to Rungis (FR) as of December 18th, 2020.

Initially located at 100 - 102 avenue de Suffren in Paris (75015) – France, the Company’s registered office is therefore, as of today, transferred to 3 bis rue Saarinen, Immeuble le Séville, 94528 Rungis cedex – France.

This decision, subject to the approval of the next General Shareholders meeting, reflects ESI’s ambition to adapt to changing needs and gain more agility by gathering teams under the same operating space.

Upcoming events

FY 2020 Sales

February 9, 2021

FY 2020 Results

March 16, 2021

About ESI Group
 Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

ESI Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESI Group Moves Its Registered Office to Rungis (FR) Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), is announcing the Board of Directors’ decision to move its Headquarters to Rungis (FR) as of December 18th, 2020. Initially located at 100 - 102 avenue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
FedEx Corp. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
ESI Group versammelte Branchenführer in einer weltweiten digitalen Veranstaltung für die Erörterung von Transformation und einen befruchtenden Gedankenaustausch über Branchengrenzen hinweg
08.12.20
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
03.12.20
ESI trägt zum Durchbruch von Nissan bei der Produktion von Carbonfaserteilen für sicherere und leichtere Fahrzeuge bei
01.12.20
ESI Group: 2021 Financial Communication Agenda