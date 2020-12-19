 

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. and Minerco, Inc. Host the World's First "Shroom Zoom" CNN Viewing

Prior to Watching the CNN Live Special, Dr. Sheba Roy ND FABNO, Will Discuss the Emerging Data Potential Health Benefits of Psilocybin and CBD via Zoom

TUCSON, AZ, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC:EXMT) and Minerco, Inc. (OTC:MINE) announced today that they partnered to provide the first ever "Shroom Zoom" Viewing and Q&A regarding the potential health benefits of Psilocybin and CBD.

Join us a 9:00 pm EST on Sunday, December 20th for an exciting and dynamic Zoom presentation by Dr. Sheba Roy, a supportive care cancer specialist with Associates of Integrative Medicine in Michigan. Dr. Roy's clinic hosts masters and doctoral level counselors who treat Trauma, PTSD, Depression, Anxiety, Grief and Loss using a powerful combination of therapeutic counseling, nutrition and natural therapies.

We will follow the discussion with a Zoom Viewing of the CNN live special, "Psychedelic Healing", hosted at 10 pm EST by Lisa Ling https://www.cnncreativemarketing.com/project/thisislife/. This is Life with Lisa Ling is a groundbreaking documentary series that shines the light on what were formally considered "taboo" topics and how they can change the way we think about ourselves and the world around us. December 20th's feature will highlight the emerging science around of psilocybin and CBD in the treatment of mental health issues and goals of optimal wellness.

Following the CNN live special, we will host a live Q&A session with Dr. Roy by Zoom. Minerco, Inc. and Anything Technologies Media are committed to offering our communities extraordinary opportunities to be at the leading edge of transformational healing.

Watch with us and register below:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYod-mvqTotGdJuRrBhoodPnOWLnYPhA0iv

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC:EXMT)

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

