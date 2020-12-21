 

Endeavour Increases its Stake in the Fetekro Project; Pre-Feasibility Study On Track for Q1-2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR INCREASES ITS STAKE IN THE FETEKRO PROJECT;
PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY ON TRACK FOR Q1-2021

Increased stake from 65% to 80%  ·  PFS to be based on 3Mtpa  ·  Mining permit process well underway

Abidjan, December 21, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has increased its stake in the Fetekro Project in Côte d’Ivoire, ahead of a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) which is due to be published in Q1-2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, once the mining permit is granted, Endeavour will be entitled to an 80% stake in the Fetekro Project, compared to 65% currently, while SODEMI (the state-owned mining company) and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire will each have a 10% stake. Endeavour will retain the full ownership of the Fetekro exploration license until such time as it is converted into a mining license.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with our long-standing government partners, in a manner which allows all stakeholders to benefit from the value we expect to continue to unlock at Fetekro.

We believe that we have the opportunity to develop Fetekro into a cornerstone asset for Endeavour, which we define as assets with the potential to produce more than 200,000 ounces per annum over 10 years at low AISC. Fetekro has significant exploration potential, an already defined large-scale deposit with straightforward metallurgy and high gold recovery. It also benefits from being located close to existing infrastructure and requires only minimal relocation. We are eager to complete the PFS, which is expected to build on the PEA we recently published based on only half of the current resource, to demonstrate further the robust economics of the project.”

Endeavour acquired the additional stake from SODEMI for a consideration of $19 million plus contingent payments of $3 per ounce for future Proven and Probable reserves defined outside of the existing Measured and Indicated resource boundary. The contingent payment is based on a gold price of $1,450 per ounce and will be adjusted upwards or downwards in a linear relationship with the gold price.

ABOUT THE FETEKRO PROJECT

Located in north-central Côte d’Ivoire, within the northern end of the Oumé-Fetekro Greenstone Belt, the Fetekro Project is approximately 500km from Abidjan and close to existing infrastructure, including sealed roads and grid power.

Seite 1 von 5
Endeavour Mining Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Increases its Stake in the Fetekro Project; Pre-Feasibility Study On Track for Q1-2021 ENDEAVOUR INCREASES ITS STAKE IN THE FETEKRO PROJECT; PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY ON TRACK FOR Q1-2021 Increased stake from 65% to 80%  ·  PFS to be based on 3Mtpa  ·  Mining permit process well underway Abidjan, December 21, 2020 – Endeavour …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Endeavour and Teranga Announce Receipt of Interim Court Order and Mailing of Joint Information Circular

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:03 Uhr
823
Endeavour --- eine unbekannte (unterbewertete) Perle ???