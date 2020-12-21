 

L Brands Announced Leadership Appointments at Bath & Body Works

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) has announced several key leadership appointments at Bath & Body Works. Julie Rosen has joined the business as President, and Deon Riley will join the business at the end of December as Chief Human Resources Officer. Rosen and Riley will report to Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer, L Brands and Bath & Body Works. In addition, Bath & Body Works also announced a number of internal promotions that were made recently:

  • Chris Cramer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer;
  • Danielle Demko has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bath & Body Works’ direct channel;
  • George Arenschield has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Merchandise, Planning and Allocation; and
  • Ron Ford has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Stores and Sales.

“These appointments and promotions will support the continued growth of Bath & Body Works,” said Meslow. “Julie is an experienced and talented merchant leader who will lead us in continuing to develop compelling products across all categories, and Deon is a well-rounded and experienced human resources professional who will elevate our efforts to cultivate a healthy and thriving company culture. These two high-caliber individuals are excellent additions to our executive leadership team.”

Meslow continued, “I’ve worked closely with Chris, Danielle, George and Ron for the last 15 years, and their promotions reflect their contributions to the brand, and demonstrate the strength and tenure of our leadership team. They are stellar leaders who care about our associates and customers and who are passionate about the brand and our business.”

About Julie Rosen:
Julie Rosen, whose scope of responsibility in the business includes merchandising and design, brings a merchant background and a breadth of leadership experience across merchandising, design, planning, production, marketing, stores and digital. She ran her own retail consulting business with clients including Nike, Theory and Bare Escentuals. Rosen started her career at Banana Republic and took on progressively larger roles within the merchant team for the brand and Gap and eventually became Executive Vice President for Banana Republic North America, with responsibility for the global product assortment. After more than 20 years at Gap brands, she moved to Ascena in 2016, where her last role was President, Ann Taylor and Loft.

