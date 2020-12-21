SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2020 on January 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“ SouthGobi ” or the “ Company ”) announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, January 4, 2021. These results will be released on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) Email: info@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com

